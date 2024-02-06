Out of the past: Nov. 26

Shoppers braved drizzling rains and low temperatures yesterday to get a day's head start on the official Christmas shopping season, visiting two big retail outlets before and after Thanksgiving Day feasts; Walmart and Kmart were the only two big retailers to open their doors in Cape Girardeau on Thursday.
The Missouri National Guard is removing lead particles, lead dust and sand from indoor shooting ranges at 32 National Guard Armories in Missouri, beginning in Cape Girardeau, so Guard units can resume full, safe use of their buildings; the work is being done by a St. Charles, Missouri, firm, Action Environment.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Bloomfield, Missouri, attorney, Joe Welborn, was re-elected as president of the Southeast Missouri Council of Boy Scouts of America at the annual meeting held here last night; a Cape Girardeau businessman, Hugh McCall, was elected to serve his first term as council commissioner.
June P. Morgan, who was appointed Monday to the Missouri Supreme Court by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, is a member of an old Bollinger County family and was reared in Marble Hill, Missouri; he will advance from the Kansas City Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court on Jan. 1, when Judge Henry Eager retires with two years remaining on his term.
The centennial of St. Vincent's College, preparatory school for the priesthood, and one of the oldest Catholic colleges west of the Mississippi River, is being celebrated with special services, which began yesterday, Thanksgiving Day, and will close Monday morning; more than 50 out-of-town priests are in attendance.
Reports are that a few Girardeans who are lucky enough to have a few shotgun shells can sell them, if they desire, at $3 to $5 per box of 25; local dealers, who received and sold a small supply recently, did so at regular prices, $1.30 to $1.40 per box.
The Wielpuetz bakery in Haarig is preparing to enlarge its business; now that war flour restrictions have been taken off and sugar regulations will be lifted at the beginning of the new year, Wielpuetz has installed a new dough mixer weighing 900 pounds and costing $1,500; a new boiler house is also being erected; as soon as conditions will permit, the entire plant is to be greatly enlarged and will cover the old Orpheum theater property.
Two new cases of Spanish influenza are reported, one of them being in a home already under quarantine; three quarantines are lifted, reducing the number to 28 in the city.
