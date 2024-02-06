All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsNovember 26, 2018
Out of the past: Nov. 26
Shoppers braved drizzling rains and low temperatures yesterday to get a day's head start on the official Christmas shopping season, visiting two big retail outlets before and after Thanksgiving Day feasts; Walmart and Kmart were the only two big retailers to open their doors in Cape Girardeau on Thursday...

1993

Shoppers braved drizzling rains and low temperatures yesterday to get a day's head start on the official Christmas shopping season, visiting two big retail outlets before and after Thanksgiving Day feasts; Walmart and Kmart were the only two big retailers to open their doors in Cape Girardeau on Thursday.

The Missouri National Guard is removing lead particles, lead dust and sand from indoor shooting ranges at 32 National Guard Armories in Missouri, beginning in Cape Girardeau, so Guard units can resume full, safe use of their buildings; the work is being done by a St. Charles, Missouri, firm, Action Environment.

1968

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Bloomfield, Missouri, attorney, Joe Welborn, was re-elected as president of the Southeast Missouri Council of Boy Scouts of America at the annual meeting held here last night; a Cape Girardeau businessman, Hugh McCall, was elected to serve his first term as council commissioner.

June P. Morgan, who was appointed Monday to the Missouri Supreme Court by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, is a member of an old Bollinger County family and was reared in Marble Hill, Missouri; he will advance from the Kansas City Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court on Jan. 1, when Judge Henry Eager retires with two years remaining on his term.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1943

The centennial of St. Vincent's College, preparatory school for the priesthood, and one of the oldest Catholic colleges west of the Mississippi River, is being celebrated with special services, which began yesterday, Thanksgiving Day, and will close Monday morning; more than 50 out-of-town priests are in attendance.

Reports are that a few Girardeans who are lucky enough to have a few shotgun shells can sell them, if they desire, at $3 to $5 per box of 25; local dealers, who received and sold a small supply recently, did so at regular prices, $1.30 to $1.40 per box.

1918

The Wielpuetz bakery in Haarig is preparing to enlarge its business; now that war flour restrictions have been taken off and sugar regulations will be lifted at the beginning of the new year, Wielpuetz has installed a new dough mixer weighing 900 pounds and costing $1,500; a new boiler house is also being erected; as soon as conditions will permit, the entire plant is to be greatly enlarged and will cover the old Orpheum theater property.

Two new cases of Spanish influenza are reported, one of them being in a home already under quarantine; three quarantines are lifted, reducing the number to 28 in the city.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy