Out of the past: Nov. 26

1993

Shoppers braved drizzling rains and low temperatures yesterday to get a day's head start on the official Christmas shopping season, visiting two big retail outlets before and after Thanksgiving Day feasts; Walmart and Kmart were the only two big retailers to open their doors in Cape Girardeau on Thursday.

The Missouri National Guard is removing lead particles, lead dust and sand from indoor shooting ranges at 32 National Guard Armories in Missouri, beginning in Cape Girardeau, so Guard units can resume full, safe use of their buildings; the work is being done by a St. Charles, Missouri, firm, Action Environment.

1968

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Bloomfield, Missouri, attorney, Joe Welborn, was re-elected as president of the Southeast Missouri Council of Boy Scouts of America at the annual meeting held here last night; a Cape Girardeau businessman, Hugh McCall, was elected to serve his first term as council commissioner.

June P. Morgan, who was appointed Monday to the Missouri Supreme Court by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, is a member of an old Bollinger County family and was reared in Marble Hill, Missouri; he will advance from the Kansas City Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court on Jan. 1, when Judge Henry Eager retires with two years remaining on his term.