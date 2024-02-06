Out of the past: Nov. 25

1998

A Georgia firm -- Williams Environmental Services Inc. of Stone Mountain -- has been hired to clean up the PCB-contaminated soil at the Missouri Electric Works site on South Kingshighway; the actual cleanup work is expected to cost $3 million to $3.5 million, far less than the $17 million the Environmental Protection Agency had estimated; Missouri Electric Works was a motor and transformer repair and sales business that closed its doors six years ago.

The Southeast Missourian newspaper is compiling a list of charitable organizations in the Cape Girardeau area that will be published Saturday, Dec. 26; this marks the first year for the "Directory of Charities" project.

1973

Kevin Wagner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Wagner of Jackson, has been called by the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve as a missionary in the California south mission; after a week orientation at the Missionary Home in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wagner will depart for mission headquarters in Anaheim, California, Nov. 29; missionaries serve for two years at their own expense to explain the purpose and position of the church and to teach the principles of the gospel; he is a junior at Brigham Young University, majoring in electrical engineering.

The Salvation Army will begin taking applications for Christmas baskets and toys at its headquarters at 215-217 Broadway Monday; Dr. Bill Stacy is chairman of the army's food collection drive; the annual Tree of Lights, located in front of Hirsch Tower on Broadway, will be lighted through donations of $5 for a colored light and $10 for a white bulb.