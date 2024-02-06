Out of the past: Nov. 25

1995

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A few impressive streaks stopped for the Jackson Indian football team yesterday at Plaster Field, and a less glamorous streak began; Jackson's eight-game win streak came to an end with a 20-19 loss to Camdenton, Missouri, in the Class 4A title game; playing in the championship game for the second straight year, the Indians once again saw their dream of the school's first state football championship fall painfully short.

Trans World Express is expected to reduce the number of flights out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Monday because of federal subsidy cuts; Greg Chenoweth, airport manager, says airport officials haven't received the revised flight schedule, but early discussions with TWE officials indicate one flight would be cut daily Monday through Friday, and all weekend flights would be eliminated because of cuts in the Essential Air Services Program subsidy.

1970

An early Community Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, is held in the evening at Grace United Methodist Church; ministers of seven Protestant and Roman Catholic churches participate; delivering the sermon is the Rev. Ernest Jordan of Evangelical United Church of Christ; an anthem, "Priestly People," is sung by the St. Mary's Grade School choir.

A report at the annual membership meeting of the SEMO District Fair Association last night showed 1970 Fair Week ended "in the black," despite the rain; the balance sheet shows a $3,105.89 net profit this year.