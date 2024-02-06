Out of the past: Nov. 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A few impressive streaks stopped for the Jackson Indian football team yesterday at Plaster Field, and a less glamorous streak began; Jackson's eight-game win streak came to an end with a 20-19 loss to Camdenton, Missouri, in the Class 4A title game; playing in the championship game for the second straight year, the Indians once again saw their dream of the school's first state football championship fall painfully short.
Trans World Express is expected to reduce the number of flights out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Monday because of federal subsidy cuts; Greg Chenoweth, airport manager, says airport officials haven't received the revised flight schedule, but early discussions with TWE officials indicate one flight would be cut daily Monday through Friday, and all weekend flights would be eliminated because of cuts in the Essential Air Services Program subsidy.
An early Community Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, is held in the evening at Grace United Methodist Church; ministers of seven Protestant and Roman Catholic churches participate; delivering the sermon is the Rev. Ernest Jordan of Evangelical United Church of Christ; an anthem, "Priestly People," is sung by the St. Mary's Grade School choir.
A report at the annual membership meeting of the SEMO District Fair Association last night showed 1970 Fair Week ended "in the black," despite the rain; the balance sheet shows a $3,105.89 net profit this year.
The Rev. Raymond M. Blanchfield begins his pastorate at Foursquare Church, delivering his first sermons there; the minister, accompanied by his wife and two daughters, arrived last week from Los Angeles, California, where he was pastor of the Riverside Drive Foursquare Church.
Dr. Ludd M. Spivey, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church here in 1919 and now president of Florida Southern College at Lakeland, has been appointed executive director of American Brotherhood Week, Feb. 17-24; the week is sponsored by the National Conference of Christians and Jews; this year's theme will be "In Peace as in War -- Teamwork."
Thanksgiving. A union service is held at Centenary Methodist Church in the morning, participated in by members of several congregations; the sermon is given by the Rev. E.H. Orear, pastor of Centenary; in the afternoon, the annual Turkey Day football game between Central High and Jackson High ends in the Tigers forfeiting to the Indians, 1-0, after a dispute over a Jackson man serving as head linesman.
Fred A. "Daddy" Kain's new Stucco Restaurant is dedicated when about 200 children assemble and feast on a dinner given by the big-hearted proprietor; black children, as well as white, are served, a table for "the colored" being placed at the west side of the dining hall; two long tables in the middle of the room accommodate the white children.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.