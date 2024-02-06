Out of the past: Nov. 24

1998

Southeast Missouri State University may ask a state authority to issue revenue bonds for the River Campus project; such a move would eliminate the need to resubmit a bond issue to Cape Girardeau voters in April; the possible funding move is expected to be discussed at a public forum Monday night on the future of the River Campus project.

Cape Girardeau will usher in the Christmas season with the annual Parade of Lights through the city's downtown Sunday; Dennis "Doc" Cain, chairman of the event, predicts well over 100 entries for the parade; for the first time, a fun run and walk will be held just prior to the parade, following its route; the run will benefit Toybox.

1973

The day after Thanksgiving traditionally marks the opening of the Christmas shopping season; shoppers throng stores throughout Cape Girardeau; Santa Claus arrives in the morning at Town Plaza Shopping Center.

As heavy rains continue to pelt Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County in the morning, flash flood and tornado warnings are issued by the National Weather Service for much of Southeast Missouri; within the city, nearly 3 inches of rain was measured from midnight Thursday to 8 a.m. today; a tornado watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for portions of the region; the greatest threat is an area along and 45 miles either side of a line from Cape Girardeau to 25 miles southeast of Terre Haute, Indiana.