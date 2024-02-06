Out of the past: Nov. 24

Southeast Missouri State University may ask a state authority to issue revenue bonds for the River Campus project; such a move would eliminate the need to resubmit a bond issue to Cape Girardeau voters in April; the possible funding move is expected to be discussed at a public forum Monday night on the future of the River Campus project.
Cape Girardeau will usher in the Christmas season with the annual Parade of Lights through the city's downtown Sunday; Dennis "Doc" Cain, chairman of the event, predicts well over 100 entries for the parade; for the first time, a fun run and walk will be held just prior to the parade, following its route; the run will benefit Toybox.
The day after Thanksgiving traditionally marks the opening of the Christmas shopping season; shoppers throng stores throughout Cape Girardeau; Santa Claus arrives in the morning at Town Plaza Shopping Center.
As heavy rains continue to pelt Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County in the morning, flash flood and tornado warnings are issued by the National Weather Service for much of Southeast Missouri; within the city, nearly 3 inches of rain was measured from midnight Thursday to 8 a.m. today; a tornado watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for portions of the region; the greatest threat is an area along and 45 miles either side of a line from Cape Girardeau to 25 miles southeast of Terre Haute, Indiana.
An estimated 250 to 300 persons each night, Monday and Tuesday, attended the annual pre-Thanksgiving feather party sponsored by the St. Joseph School Association at St. Mary's School Hall, according to Charles Wulfers, who was in charge of the event; he says 75 turkeys, 34 geese and a number of chickens were awarded in the course of the two nights; the net profit will be between $500 and $600.
More than 500 donors, educators, parents and pupils formally initiated the long-range tree-planting program for Cape Girardeau's public schools yesterday with an impressive ceremony at Franklin School; a blue spruce is planted in front of the school; eventually, more than 150 trees of 75 varieties will be planted at the district's various properties.
The proposed bond issue to enlarge crowded Cape Girardeau public schools was explained by three Central High School boys at the different theaters last night; today, they are receiving congratulations on their splendid talks; Bobbie Lamkin spoke at the Orpheum, Gerald Shively at the New Broadway and Dick Cunningham at the Park.
Olive Chappell and her mother, Mrs. George E. Chappell of 722 N. Spanish St., left yesterday for Shreveport, Louisiana, to make their home with Mrs. Chappell's daughter; Olive Chappell, who conducted an insurance office in Cape Girardeau several years and is considered a capable business woman, sold her business to the Popp and Springer Realty Co.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
