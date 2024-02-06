Out of the past: Nov. 23

Amid complaints that the city's leaf-collection program was started too soon, Cape Girardeau street crews will return to some neighborhoods where leaves have only recently fallen.
Attorney John W. Grimm of Cape Girardeau is named by Gov. Mel Carnahan to fill a vacancy as circuit judge in the 32nd Judicial District; Grimm, a partner in the law firm of Limbaugh, Russell, Payne and Howard, will be sworn in next week; he will replace A.J. Seier, who announced in September that he will resign effective Dec. 1.
A review of prices on typical groceries needed for the annual Thanksgiving feast among Cape Girardeau's 24 grocery stores shows prices about the same as last year; hen turkeys are the only exception to that; female turkeys last year sold for about 31 cents a pound, while this year the cost is anywhere between 39 cents and 50 cents a pound.
Construction is expected to begin in December or early January on the new Ramada Inn at Gordonville Road and Interstate 55, reports the Drury interests; the owners are now building a Ramada Inn at Sikeston, Missouri.
At yesterday's session of the County Court, perhaps the most outstanding transaction was the approval of the report of Highway Engineer R.R. Bedwell upon the liquidation of the CCC camp near Delta; the report shows the buildings and equipment of the camp were sold for $6,626.43; this includes $1,860 received for 11 barracks buildings.
Carrying with it the federal and state permits to operate on the public highways, the division of the Prost Bus Co. between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis, chiefly over Highway 25, has been sold to the Great Southern Coaches, a line now operating into Cape Girardeau from the south.
Orders from the Adjutant General's Office to the local draft board instructs the board that on Dec. 10, all records, books, papers and files pertaining to registrants and their classifications must be sealed and held for further orders of the governor or the adjutant general; it is believed the files and books, which would make a truck load, will later have to be shipped to Jefferson City, Missouri.
City Clerk A.P. Behrens reports there are only 42 families in Cape Girardeau under quarantine for influenza, the situation having cleared up splendidly in the last few days; the total number of influenza cases reported in the city to date is 428, and only 10 deaths resulted from the epidemic, making the death rate a little over 4 percent.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
