Out of the past: Nov. 23

1993

Amid complaints that the city's leaf-collection program was started too soon, Cape Girardeau street crews will return to some neighborhoods where leaves have only recently fallen.

Attorney John W. Grimm of Cape Girardeau is named by Gov. Mel Carnahan to fill a vacancy as circuit judge in the 32nd Judicial District; Grimm, a partner in the law firm of Limbaugh, Russell, Payne and Howard, will be sworn in next week; he will replace A.J. Seier, who announced in September that he will resign effective Dec. 1.

1968

A review of prices on typical groceries needed for the annual Thanksgiving feast among Cape Girardeau's 24 grocery stores shows prices about the same as last year; hen turkeys are the only exception to that; female turkeys last year sold for about 31 cents a pound, while this year the cost is anywhere between 39 cents and 50 cents a pound.

Construction is expected to begin in December or early January on the new Ramada Inn at Gordonville Road and Interstate 55, reports the Drury interests; the owners are now building a Ramada Inn at Sikeston, Missouri.