Out of the past: Nov. 22

Grace United Methodist Church holds a Thanksgiving service with music by the Grace Notes handbell choir and the dedication of the choir chimes at its morning services; also holding a community Thanksgiving service is the Jackson Alliance Center; the service is at 2 p.m. at Emanuel United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Brian Anderson delivering the sermon.
Organizers predict as many as 15,000 to 20,000 shoppers will attend the two-day craft extravaganza at six locations throughout Cape Girardeau and the area; the Southeast Missouri Arts Council is sponsoring its 27th annual bazaar at the Show Me Center and the Osage Community Centre; the River Valley Crafts event is at the A.C. Brase Arena Building and the Holiday Inn Convention Center; craft shows are also being staged at Bavarian Halle near Fruitland and at Plaza Community Center at Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau.
Thanksgiving Day. Holiday travelers find many gasoline filling stations in Cape Girardeau closed, allowing employees to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families; however, service stations near Interstate 55 are either staying open around the clock during the holiday weekend, or there is only a slight change in normal hours.
A large crowd attended the Community Thanksgiving Service last night at First Presbyterian Church and heard a sermon, "Thank God!", by Monsignor Joseph H. Huels, pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral.
Names of the first five Cape Girardeau County men to report for induction at the Army and Air Force Recruiting Station on Nov. 29 are announced by chief clerk Robert J. Altenthal of the Cape County Selective Service Board; they are Harold W. Aufdenberg, 25, and Vernon L. Kasten, 25, both of Jackson; Bill H. Williams, 25, and Carl E. Fox, both of Cape Girardeau, and Wesley B. Kinder, 24, of Whitewater.
Three Jackson goose hunters are counting their blessings; they narrowly escaped drowning Saturday afternoon when their boat capsized in the Mississippi River off the point of Cape Rock; the three hunters -- William J. Wolters, Howard Meehan and Kenneth Wagner -- had time to strap on life preservers, but they were in the water nearly an hour before being picked up by the Cape Fleet; members of the fleet went to their rescue after an 11-year-old boy on Cape Rock Drive heard their distress calls and told his father.
Henriette Linke, 84, died at her home at 135 S. Ellis St. last night from burns sustained nine hours earlier, when flames caught her clothing while she was burning leaves in her yard; she was conscious until a short time before death, but suffered intensely from the burns.
Angelo Moll, proprietor of Terminal Cafe, is preparing to move to his new location at the corner of Independence and Main streets on Monday; he is fitting up the building formerly occupied by the Salvation Army and promises to have one of the most attractive eating places in Southeast Missouri; he has purchased the building and will occupy the two floors.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
