Out of the past: Nov. 22

1998

Grace United Methodist Church holds a Thanksgiving service with music by the Grace Notes handbell choir and the dedication of the choir chimes at its morning services; also holding a community Thanksgiving service is the Jackson Alliance Center; the service is at 2 p.m. at Emanuel United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Brian Anderson delivering the sermon.

Organizers predict as many as 15,000 to 20,000 shoppers will attend the two-day craft extravaganza at six locations throughout Cape Girardeau and the area; the Southeast Missouri Arts Council is sponsoring its 27th annual bazaar at the Show Me Center and the Osage Community Centre; the River Valley Crafts event is at the A.C. Brase Arena Building and the Holiday Inn Convention Center; craft shows are also being staged at Bavarian Halle near Fruitland and at Plaza Community Center at Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

1973

Thanksgiving Day. Holiday travelers find many gasoline filling stations in Cape Girardeau closed, allowing employees to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families; however, service stations near Interstate 55 are either staying open around the clock during the holiday weekend, or there is only a slight change in normal hours.

A large crowd attended the Community Thanksgiving Service last night at First Presbyterian Church and heard a sermon, "Thank God!", by Monsignor Joseph H. Huels, pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral.