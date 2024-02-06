Out of the past: Nov. 22

1992

Harry Rediger was elected the new chairman of the board for the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during a two-day board retreat, which ended yesterday at the Lone Star Industries Natatorium; one of the actions of the board during the retreat was to appoint a task force to look into upgrading the chamber facilities at 601 N. Kingshighway.

Garland D. Fronabarger, 88, a photographer for more than six decades, most of them with the Southeast Missourian newspaper, died yesterday at a local hospital; Fronabarger, known throughout Southeast Missouri as "One-Shot Frony," was a Missourian reporter and staff photographer during the 1920s, 1930s and into the late 1940s before becoming a freelance photographer.

1967

A mock presidential primary conducted on the State College campus Monday and Tuesday indicates Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and former vice president Richard M. Nixon are the most popular national political figures among the students.

Families will be reunited, the holiday board will be out and Cape Girardeau will observe its annual Thanksgiving feast day Thursday; despite fog and overcast skies, traffic is moving well as the holiday rush begins; this year's annual Community Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, will be held this evening at General Baptist Church.