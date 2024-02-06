Out of the past: Nov. 22

Harry Rediger was elected the new chairman of the board for the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during a two-day board retreat, which ended yesterday at the Lone Star Industries Natatorium; one of the actions of the board during the retreat was to appoint a task force to look into upgrading the chamber facilities at 601 N. Kingshighway.
Garland D. Fronabarger, 88, a photographer for more than six decades, most of them with the Southeast Missourian newspaper, died yesterday at a local hospital; Fronabarger, known throughout Southeast Missouri as "One-Shot Frony," was a Missourian reporter and staff photographer during the 1920s, 1930s and into the late 1940s before becoming a freelance photographer.
A mock presidential primary conducted on the State College campus Monday and Tuesday indicates Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and former vice president Richard M. Nixon are the most popular national political figures among the students.
Families will be reunited, the holiday board will be out and Cape Girardeau will observe its annual Thanksgiving feast day Thursday; despite fog and overcast skies, traffic is moving well as the holiday rush begins; this year's annual Community Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, will be held this evening at General Baptist Church.
The Rev. Carl C. Jacobi, pastor of the First English Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cairo, Illinois, conducts church services in the evening at the local English Lutheran Church; he will conduct services each Sunday night at the Cape Girardeau church until the congregation secures a minister to replace the Rev. Thomas D. Williams, who was called to a pastorate at Dayton, Ohio.
The Rev. Charles Higgins, a native of West Virginia who for the past several years has been serving mission field in China, and who, with his wife, was taken prisoner by the Japanese during their invasion of China, has been named rector of Christ Episcopal Church here.
Dr. R.P. Dalton, owner of Dalton Drug Co. at the corner of Broadway and Main Street, has taken a lease on the Meyer building on Good Hope Street formerly occupied by the Meyer & Suedekum hardware store and will open a drug store there soon; that will make four drug stores in that part of the city; Dalton will move the stock of goods from his Illmo store to the Cape Girardeau location.
It's rumored H.A. Nussbaum, a former merchant in Haarig, is preparing to open a grocery store in the Meyer building on Broadway, next to the butcher shop.
-- Sharon K. Sanders