Out of the past: Nov. 21

The Republican majority in Congress has made great strides this session, said U.S. Rep Kenny Hulshof, but it is too soon for party members to start resting on their laurels; Hulshof, the Republican representing Missouri's 9th District, spoke last night to the Southeast Missouri Area Pachyderm Club in Jackson; formerly a resident of Southeast Missouri, Hulshof was elected to Congress in 1996.
Four Cape Girardeau students were arrested Wednesday and face possible expulsion after handling a gun that was brought onto school grounds; Central High School Principal Randie Fidler said a junior high school student stole a .25-caliber handgun from his home and took it to school with the intent to sell it to a high school student; the gun exchanged hands, but the second student decided not to buy it; in all, three junior high students and one high school student came into contact with the gun during school hours.
In an effort to give his audience a better understanding of Jews and Judaism, Rabbi Lawrence Mahrer lectures in the evening at Southeast Missouri State University on "Religious Plurality: A Jewish View"; Mahrer is the associate rabbi of Temple B'nai El in St. Louis, and his talk here is sponsored by the university's cultural programs committee.
Vandals took golf carts from the storage shed at the Cape Girardeau Country Club overnight to stage something similar to a demolition derby on the golf course greens; 11 of the club's 21 carts are found this morning strewn over the southeast side of the course, some overturned and some badly damaged by crashing into trees; damage is estimated at $10,000.
James Swanson and C.W. Bauerle, appointed by the Teen Age Recreation Association to seek accommodations for a revived Teen Town, says plans for resumptions of its activities have been canceled because no space is available and that the equipment held will be sold; the only possibility left to the committee is for use of a building at 817a Broadway, where the Jaycees have clubrooms.
Only one name is submitted to the city clerk's office today for consideration by the City Plan Commission in response to its request for names for two of the city's parks, Fairground Park and the unnamed new park on Highway 61; Edward Ruehmann suggests Sturdivant Park for the present Fairground Park; he points out that Robert Sturdivant was one of Cape Girardeau's first bankers, owned the land on which the park is located and founded the first newspaper in the city.
Contract for the manufacture of nearly 200,000 feet of cast iron pipe to be used in the installation of the West End Sewer is awarded to the Cape Manufacturing Co., announces W.S. Anderson, manager of the Dunnegan Construction Co.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Country Club are looking forward with considerable interest to the coming next Sunday of Ruth St. Denis and her husband, Ted Shawn, world's leading exponents of the art of dancing, who will appear on the New Broadway Theatre stage under the auspices of the Southeast Missourian; a party is being arranged at the club to entertain the couple, and it is believed Shawn will be looking to play a round of golf when he gets here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
