Out of the past: Nov. 21

1997

The Republican majority in Congress has made great strides this session, said U.S. Rep Kenny Hulshof, but it is too soon for party members to start resting on their laurels; Hulshof, the Republican representing Missouri's 9th District, spoke last night to the Southeast Missouri Area Pachyderm Club in Jackson; formerly a resident of Southeast Missouri, Hulshof was elected to Congress in 1996.

Four Cape Girardeau students were arrested Wednesday and face possible expulsion after handling a gun that was brought onto school grounds; Central High School Principal Randie Fidler said a junior high school student stole a .25-caliber handgun from his home and took it to school with the intent to sell it to a high school student; the gun exchanged hands, but the second student decided not to buy it; in all, three junior high students and one high school student came into contact with the gun during school hours.

1972

In an effort to give his audience a better understanding of Jews and Judaism, Rabbi Lawrence Mahrer lectures in the evening at Southeast Missouri State University on "Religious Plurality: A Jewish View"; Mahrer is the associate rabbi of Temple B'nai El in St. Louis, and his talk here is sponsored by the university's cultural programs committee.

Vandals took golf carts from the storage shed at the Cape Girardeau Country Club overnight to stage something similar to a demolition derby on the golf course greens; 11 of the club's 21 carts are found this morning strewn over the southeast side of the course, some overturned and some badly damaged by crashing into trees; damage is estimated at $10,000.