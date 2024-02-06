Out of the past: Nov. 20

The Christmas tree for the Salvation Army's annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign has been erected in front of Hirsch Tower in the 300 block of Broadway; colored lights will be turned on as progress is made toward the campaign goal.
Sixteen days after voters rejected county planning and zoning, the Cape Girardeau County Commission took formal action yesterday abolishing its planning department and related ordinances.
Representatives of Lutheran congregations in this area met last night and selected a 62.5-acre tract in Jackson as the site for a proposed nursing home-retirement home complex and voted not to exercise an option for the purchase of the Marquette Hotel at Cape Girardeau; the property chosen now is owned by John Hartle and borders on the junior high school.
An estimated 4,000 people visited The Southeast Missourian newspaper offices over the weekend to see the paintings of many Cape Girardeau area artists and the collected works of the guest artists of the annual Missourian Art Show of the past 20 years.
Registration for gasoline rationing started yesterday afternoon at the public schools in Cape Girardeau and the county, with 1,502 people exchanging application blanks for coupon books on the opening day; registration will continue today and end tomorrow.
The annual turkey harvest is underway in Cape Girardeau County, with local buyers and those from the metropolitan areas getting estimated at 20,000 birds; on such an estimate at prevailing prices, the crop will bring from $80,000 to $90,000; the turkeys come from about 425 farms, mostly flocks ranging from 40 to 60 birds, a few being more than 100.
In a short but busy session last night, the Cape Girardeau City Council did considerable business, among the most important being the appointment of M.E. Leming as a member of the Cape Special Road District commission; the council also accepted the resignation of Councilman Charles Kaess, who has moved from the city.
At a meeting of the members of the Normal School football team, John Burford is elected captain for the 1918 team; this is Burford's first year at the Normal; he played three years on the Jackson High School team before entering the Normal.
-- Sharon K. Sanders