Out of the past: Nov. 20

1992

The Christmas tree for the Salvation Army's annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign has been erected in front of Hirsch Tower in the 300 block of Broadway; colored lights will be turned on as progress is made toward the campaign goal.

Sixteen days after voters rejected county planning and zoning, the Cape Girardeau County Commission took formal action yesterday abolishing its planning department and related ordinances.

1967

Representatives of Lutheran congregations in this area met last night and selected a 62.5-acre tract in Jackson as the site for a proposed nursing home-retirement home complex and voted not to exercise an option for the purchase of the Marquette Hotel at Cape Girardeau; the property chosen now is owned by John Hartle and borders on the junior high school.

An estimated 4,000 people visited The Southeast Missourian newspaper offices over the weekend to see the paintings of many Cape Girardeau area artists and the collected works of the guest artists of the annual Missourian Art Show of the past 20 years.