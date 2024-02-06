Out of the past: Nov. 2

1948

Despite overcast skies and intermittent rainfall, Cape Girardeau voters brave the showers to cast their ballots through noon on about even terms with the voting at the same time in the 1944 presidential election; like the rest of the country, Girardeans are choosing between Democratic President Harry S. Truman and Republican Gov. Thomas E. Dewey of New York for the highest office in the land; according to the Associated Press, the odds favor Dewey.

Ruth Crowley, now holding a similar position in Crawford County, Missouri, has been selected as county home agent in Cape Girardeau County; she will succeed Aleta McDowell, who has taken a state agent position in Wyoming; Crowley's selection has been approved by the Cape County Farm Bureau board, sponsor of farm extension service in the county.

The Missouri Public Utilities Co., which has been an important factor in Cape Girardeau and other Southeast Missouri towns for many years, vanished yesterday, when the Union Electric Light and Power Co., another St. Louis corporation, substituted its name; it was merely a changing of names that took place, as the Union company had taken over the property several months ago.

Exception to the recent action of the Little River Drainage District, which voted to make large improvements on its present system of drainage, are to be taken by a number of the landowners within the district; the landowners, representing approximately 30,000 acres of land, have appealed to attorney Orren Wilson to lend his aid in fighting the proposed work; the plan calls for the re-digging of 126 miles of old drainage ditches and the excavation of 83 miles of new ones; Wilson contends the original plan has been completed, that the taxes are now very high and that the proposed work will be placing a new debt on his clients.

