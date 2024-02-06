Out of the past: Nov. 2

The Rev. Robert Kuhn, first vice president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, is the guest speaker at Reformation Festival Services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; Kuhn speaks about "Real Confession," based on Matthew 16:13-18; special music is performed by the Trinity Singers and Trinity Ringers bell choir.
It's been said that Jackson got just what it was looking for when Stadt was commissioned as the city's first ever K9 unit last November; what Jackson has in Stadt is a K9 that is tough on crime and the proper disposition to really shine at public appearances; as of the end of September, Stadt has made 19 finds and participated in more than 50 searches; along with his primary duty of assisting his fellow officers in the fight against drugs in the field, Stadt also plays a very big public relations role in the fight against drugs.
While Cape Girardeau voters will balloting Tuesday in the same 18 city locations as in the August primary, seven of the larger wards have been divided into two precincts each, giving the effect of 25 polling places; the precincts will be lettered A and B -- such as Ward 2-A and Ward 2-B -- and signs will be placed at vantage points in the buildings to direct voters to the proper rooms.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Classes at Charleston High School are being conducted behind locked doors and tight police security as a protest by Blacks over the suspension of 148 pupils enters its second day; four persons, allegedly the leaders of the protest movement, were arrested as pupils entered the building under police escort at the beginning of classes; arrested are the pastor of Perry Chapel AME Church and three brothers, two of whom are students at the school.
The choir of Christ Episcopal Church was reorganized Thursday at a meeting of members of the congregation interested in the movement, at the home of Mrs. O.M. Mulkey, 24 N. Middle St.; Louis H. Baine was chosen director; Georgia Hoffman, librarian; Mrs. Jerome Jutton, secretary; Mr. Jutton, dean of acolytes; and Mary Clack and Mrs. Morley Swingle, organists.
The Rev. H.H. McGinty, pastor of First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau for 13 years, preaches his farewell sermons in the morning and evening; he has accepted the editorship of "The Word and the Way," state Baptist publication, at Kansas City, Missouri.
Application for a new clerk and another city carrier to assist in the work of the local post office has been made by Cape Girardeau Postmaster H.H. Haas; with the whole office force hard at work and the usual pre-Christmas mail already in evidence, Haas is looking forward with some apprehension to the approaching holiday season; the receipts and work of the local post office have doubled since a new clerk and carrier were added in 1914.
The Frisco superintendent at Chaffee, Missouri, yesterday informed C.A. Vandivort, president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, that the machinery used in the repairing of cars at Chaffee is being loaded onto cars and will be shipped to Cape Girardeau at once; there are rumors that the Frisco plans to move its entire business out of Chaffee, due to the hard feelings growing out of the rail strike.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
