Out of the past: Nov. 2

1997

The Rev. Robert Kuhn, first vice president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, is the guest speaker at Reformation Festival Services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; Kuhn speaks about "Real Confession," based on Matthew 16:13-18; special music is performed by the Trinity Singers and Trinity Ringers bell choir.

It's been said that Jackson got just what it was looking for when Stadt was commissioned as the city's first ever K9 unit last November; what Jackson has in Stadt is a K9 that is tough on crime and the proper disposition to really shine at public appearances; as of the end of September, Stadt has made 19 finds and participated in more than 50 searches; along with his primary duty of assisting his fellow officers in the fight against drugs in the field, Stadt also plays a very big public relations role in the fight against drugs.

1972

While Cape Girardeau voters will balloting Tuesday in the same 18 city locations as in the August primary, seven of the larger wards have been divided into two precincts each, giving the effect of 25 polling places; the precincts will be lettered A and B -- such as Ward 2-A and Ward 2-B -- and signs will be placed at vantage points in the buildings to direct voters to the proper rooms.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Classes at Charleston High School are being conducted behind locked doors and tight police security as a protest by Blacks over the suspension of 148 pupils enters its second day; four persons, allegedly the leaders of the protest movement, were arrested as pupils entered the building under police escort at the beginning of classes; arrested are the pastor of Perry Chapel AME Church and three brothers, two of whom are students at the school.