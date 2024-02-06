Out of the past: Nov. 19

1998

A fourth major department store could be coming to West Park Mall; Westfield Corporation Inc., the Australia-based company which recently acquired the mall, plans to build a two-level, 126,000-square-foot building for the new store at the main entrance on the mall's north side; Westfield declines to name the potential tenant.

It began as what most people considered a noble idea: an opportunity for families of low and moderate incomes in Cape Girardeau to buy homes of their own, investing not only their money but also their hard work; within 18 months of its incorporation as a not-for-profit organization, the Community Sweat Equity Housing Corp. had purchased 10 properties in the older section of the city east of West End Boulevard; four years after the last house was purchased, all of the 10 properties were lost or in danger of being lost by CSEH.

1973

Tom Thrower is going out a winner; in a move unexpected by many, suspected by some, the Southeast Missouri State University head football coach announces he is leaving the post he has held six year; Thrower, a former football star and graduate of SEMO, says he notified president Mark F. Scully on Sept. 1 that this would be his last year on the faculty, explaining to the college official that regulations of the MIAA had placed conference teams and coaches in a compromising position.

Marjorie Suedekum, director of the 27th annual Missourian Art Exhibition, reports 25 paintings were sold during the Saturday and Sunday shows, including three by James Scott of St. Louis, this year's guest artist; showing in a brand new, upstairs Missourian Gallery, the walls support 324 paintings; the exhibition, for the first time, has been expanded and will continue through Dec. 1.