Out of the past: Nov. 19

A fourth major department store could be coming to West Park Mall; Westfield Corporation Inc., the Australia-based company which recently acquired the mall, plans to build a two-level, 126,000-square-foot building for the new store at the main entrance on the mall's north side; Westfield declines to name the potential tenant.
It began as what most people considered a noble idea: an opportunity for families of low and moderate incomes in Cape Girardeau to buy homes of their own, investing not only their money but also their hard work; within 18 months of its incorporation as a not-for-profit organization, the Community Sweat Equity Housing Corp. had purchased 10 properties in the older section of the city east of West End Boulevard; four years after the last house was purchased, all of the 10 properties were lost or in danger of being lost by CSEH.
Tom Thrower is going out a winner; in a move unexpected by many, suspected by some, the Southeast Missouri State University head football coach announces he is leaving the post he has held six year; Thrower, a former football star and graduate of SEMO, says he notified president Mark F. Scully on Sept. 1 that this would be his last year on the faculty, explaining to the college official that regulations of the MIAA had placed conference teams and coaches in a compromising position.
Marjorie Suedekum, director of the 27th annual Missourian Art Exhibition, reports 25 paintings were sold during the Saturday and Sunday shows, including three by James Scott of St. Louis, this year's guest artist; showing in a brand new, upstairs Missourian Gallery, the walls support 324 paintings; the exhibition, for the first time, has been expanded and will continue through Dec. 1.
Four Cape Girardeau milk producers, who formerly sold on the St. Louis market, have transferred their sales to the Cape Girardeau-Jackson milkshed, it is reported by county sanitarian Marvin Campbell; the four are Clarence Peetz, William Wessell, Frank Milde and Leo Schulte; area farmers who have added their names to the list of those complying to the county code by building milk parlors and milk houses are Louis Albrect of Illmo, Albert Illers and Glenn Lewis of Jackson and Rudolph Schabbing, Albert Schabbing and Joe Hale of Cape Girardeau.
The boards of the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation decide to start construction work in April on an addition to the present Foundation building at 465 N. Pacific St., which will make the edifice approximately three times as large as it is now; a goal is set to dedicate the new structure Sept. 11, the 10th anniversary of the Foundation.
William L. Presley, a section hand employed on the Frisco Railroad, is injured when he is struck by a southbound freight train near the power house of the Union Electric Co., shortly before noon; witnesses say Presley was attempting to move a handcar off the tracks in front of the approaching train, when he was struck by the pilot of the locomotive; he sustained injuries to his right leg and arm.
A campaign to secure pledges for $40,000 for the construction of a new parochial school for Trinity Lutheran Church was launched yesterday by members of the congregation; the new building will be erected on a lot adjoining Trinity Hall on the south on Pacific Street.
Sharon K. Sanders
