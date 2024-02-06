Out of the past: Nov. 19

1997

U.S. Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond said yesterday he is ready to battle President Clinton, organized labor and the trial lawyers to win re-election; "Bring them on, I'm ready," Bond said during a visit to the Southeast Missourian; Bond was in Cape Girardeau for a fund-raiser; the Republican faces opposition from Democrat Jay Nixon, Missouri's attorney general.

Cape Girardeau voters will decide two proposed changes to the city charter in the April election, which would bring the city's election policies in line with new state laws; the first proposal would change the date for municipal elections from the first Tuesday in April in even-numbered years to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in April; the second would expand the time candidates have to file nominating petitions in order to accommodate a change in when county clerks have to be notified of election times.

1972

The Rev. Lane G. Adams, an ordained Presbyterian minister, who for the past eight years has served as associate evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, begins a four-day crusade at Westminster Presbyterian Church in the morning; other services through Wednesday will be conducted in the evening; the Community Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, will be held in conjunction with the crusade at Westminster Wednesday night.

The 1972 Catholic Relief Services' Thanksgiving Clothing Collection for the needy overseas begins and will continue through the week in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; clothing and other donations may be brought to any Catholic church in the diocese during the week; after processing, the items will be shipped overseas for distribution in 70 countries.