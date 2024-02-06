Out of the past: Nov. 18

CAIRO, Ill. -- A teachers' strike in Cairo public schools enters its second day; 73 teachers in the district's four schools are on strike, wanting a 7% pay increase; the action forces the cancellation of classes for 1,048 students.
Cape Girardeau's Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to cash in on the fame of native son Rush Limbaugh III; beginning early next year, excursion buses will travel by some of the locations of Limbaugh's youth; tourists will pass by Southeast Hospital where Limbaugh was born, his boyhood house at 412 Sunset, the local barbershop on Broadway near Houck Stadium where he shined shoes, and radio station KGMO, where the conservative broadcaster and author got his start.
The Jackson City Council last night passed a resolution to buy about 6.5 acres west of Russell Heights Cemetery for expansion of the burial ground; price of the land was $10,000, and the former owner, Bernard J. Schaper, has until spring to remove horses he has been keeping on the property.
At its annual membership meeting, the Board of Directors of SEMO District Fair elect incumbents LaRoy R. Roper and C.W. Suedekum Jr., both of Cape Girardeau, and a previous director, Raymond Cox of Chaffee, Missouri, to the board; A.E. Birk of Cape Girardeau is nominated and elected by acclamation as the first lifetime honorary member of the board.
There are now 3,715 names listed on the Cape Girardeau County war service board at Fairground Park, maintained by the American Legion; the number represents that many men and women from the county who are in the armed forces; many more names were recently added; the gold star list of those who died in service numbers 56.
The formal transfer of command of the Navy V-12 Training Unit at State College took place at a ceremony yesterday afternoon in the college auditorium; Lt. Harold O. Soderquist relinquished his command to Lt. Joe H. Walsh, who arrived here Thursday from Madison, Wisconsin.
The new Prizma natural color pictures, said to be the greatest achievement in the motion picture art since it was invented, will be shown for the first time tomorrow at the Orpheum Theater; the management has arranged for a series of the Prizma Master Pictures to be shown each Wednesday at the Orpheum.
Plans for the new Frisco station have been sent to J.W. Gerhardt by chief engineer F.G. Jonah, and a letter has been received by Cape Girardeau Mayor H.H. Haas saying bids for construction of the building are being advertised; the station will be on the west side of the railroad tracks between Independence and Merriwether streets; the main entrance will front the river, and Main Street will run along at the rear.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
