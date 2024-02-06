Out of the past: Nov. 18

1994

CAIRO, Ill. -- A teachers' strike in Cairo public schools enters its second day; 73 teachers in the district's four schools are on strike, wanting a 7% pay increase; the action forces the cancellation of classes for 1,048 students.

Cape Girardeau's Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to cash in on the fame of native son Rush Limbaugh III; beginning early next year, excursion buses will travel by some of the locations of Limbaugh's youth; tourists will pass by Southeast Hospital where Limbaugh was born, his boyhood house at 412 Sunset, the local barbershop on Broadway near Houck Stadium where he shined shoes, and radio station KGMO, where the conservative broadcaster and author got his start.

1969

The Jackson City Council last night passed a resolution to buy about 6.5 acres west of Russell Heights Cemetery for expansion of the burial ground; price of the land was $10,000, and the former owner, Bernard J. Schaper, has until spring to remove horses he has been keeping on the property.

At its annual membership meeting, the Board of Directors of SEMO District Fair elect incumbents LaRoy R. Roper and C.W. Suedekum Jr., both of Cape Girardeau, and a previous director, Raymond Cox of Chaffee, Missouri, to the board; A.E. Birk of Cape Girardeau is nominated and elected by acclamation as the first lifetime honorary member of the board.