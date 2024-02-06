Out of the past: Nov. 17

1994

The approach to a new Mississippi River bridge, from Interstate 55 to Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, will be finished in 1997, officials with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department say; Joe Mickens, chief engineer with the department, spoke last night at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Highway Dinner; he said, "Work is underway on the Missouri side of the river, and Illinois officials have allotted funds for core drilling on their side of the river."

Southeast Missouri State University has been hit with a rash of lawsuits this year, mirroring a nationwide trend; the university has been named as a defendant in five state and federal lawsuits this year and remains a defendant in four of them.

1969

Around 150 persons attended the dedication of the new Masonic building on West Broadway in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon; the new building has been in use since January.

George Karseboom, production representative for the Federal Housing and Urban Development Corp., at Fort Worth, Texas, urges the City Council and Cape Girardeau Housing Authority to initiate a program of low-interest public housing in the city; with a low-rent public housing program, Karseboom explains, "You will get what you have been giving other cities for the past 30 years, because that which retires bonds for financing projects is tax money. Now, why don't you get on the wagon?"