Out of the past: Nov. 17

The approach to a new Mississippi River bridge, from Interstate 55 to Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, will be finished in 1997, officials with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Department say; Joe Mickens, chief engineer with the department, spoke last night at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Highway Dinner; he said, "Work is underway on the Missouri side of the river, and Illinois officials have allotted funds for core drilling on their side of the river."
Southeast Missouri State University has been hit with a rash of lawsuits this year, mirroring a nationwide trend; the university has been named as a defendant in five state and federal lawsuits this year and remains a defendant in four of them.
Around 150 persons attended the dedication of the new Masonic building on West Broadway in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon; the new building has been in use since January.
George Karseboom, production representative for the Federal Housing and Urban Development Corp., at Fort Worth, Texas, urges the City Council and Cape Girardeau Housing Authority to initiate a program of low-interest public housing in the city; with a low-rent public housing program, Karseboom explains, "You will get what you have been giving other cities for the past 30 years, because that which retires bonds for financing projects is tax money. Now, why don't you get on the wagon?"
The State College Board of Regents yesterday conferred the title of president emeritus upon Dr. Joseph A. Sarena, former president of the school; the board's action carries no official duties and salary, but was in tribute to the service he rendered the institution during his administration from 1921 to 1933.
Col. L.B. Feagan, chief of U.S. Engineers in St. Louis, yesterday informed Judge I.R. Kelso, chairman of he Main Street flood control committee here, that estimates haven't been assembled on Cape Girardeau's flood project and a planned mid-November hearing on the project would be delayed.
Chief of Police W.J. Segraves, using his authority as a deputy sheriff, raided a craps game in the woods near Cape Rock Sunday afternoon and arrested six men; two more who were taking part in the game escaped.
Members of the Cape Girardeau American Legion post, who several weeks go discussed building a clubhouse, instead decide to establish a community house; it will be owned by the community, will be non-partisan, non-political and non-sectarian; it will be a fine memorial for the boys who went to France.
Sharon K. Sanders
