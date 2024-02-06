Out of the past: Nov. 15

1996

Staples Office Superstore in Cape West Business Park will hold its grand opening tomorrow morning; the store, in a 26,000-square-foot building at 294 Siemers Drive, will be dedicated to Bill Dumey, a Staples associate living near London, England.

The Little River Drainage District is taking steps to preserve its past, captured in the stillness of 6,500 old photographic negatives; Secretary of State Bekki Cook awards a $12,791 grant to the district to make contact prints of the negatives, which date from 1910 to the mid-1930s, and show construction of the massive ditches and levees that drained Southeast Missouri's swamps.

1971

Negotiations are underway for the location of a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store in the Town Plaza, adjacent to Cloud Nine; the firm features 71 flavors of ice cream, sold in hand-packed cartons, and also has an in-store arrangement for serving the sweet delicacy in dishes and cones.

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has been contracted by the Lutheran Home for the Aged to manage its new home here; the home, a 60-bed licensed practical nursing home on Bloomfield Road, will remain locally owned.