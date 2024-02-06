Out of the past: Nov. 15

Staples Office Superstore in Cape West Business Park will hold its grand opening tomorrow morning; the store, in a 26,000-square-foot building at 294 Siemers Drive, will be dedicated to Bill Dumey, a Staples associate living near London, England.
The Little River Drainage District is taking steps to preserve its past, captured in the stillness of 6,500 old photographic negatives; Secretary of State Bekki Cook awards a $12,791 grant to the district to make contact prints of the negatives, which date from 1910 to the mid-1930s, and show construction of the massive ditches and levees that drained Southeast Missouri's swamps.
Negotiations are underway for the location of a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store in the Town Plaza, adjacent to Cloud Nine; the firm features 71 flavors of ice cream, sold in hand-packed cartons, and also has an in-store arrangement for serving the sweet delicacy in dishes and cones.
The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has been contracted by the Lutheran Home for the Aged to manage its new home here; the home, a 60-bed licensed practical nursing home on Bloomfield Road, will remain locally owned.
A $90,000 building program, envisioning a 200-bed dormitory for men and a student service building, to be paid for partially by legislative appropriation and partially by issuance of revenue bonds with contracts to be let prior to July 1, 1947, has been placed in the hands of architects by the State College Board of Regents; the dorm will be erected on a college-owned plot of ground, 390 feet long by 156 feet deep, to the rear of Leming Hall, a women's dormitory; the location for the other building hasn't been decided.
Coach Abe Stuber of the State College football Indians has accepted an invitation to serve as a coach of the Missouri squad of players for the Missouri-Kansas College Bowl game to be played Dec. 8 at Kansas City; Stuber accepted the job with the provision he would be released should his Indians receive a bid to a bowl game.
There is no decline in the interest being shown in the revival at Centenary Methodist Church; there has been a marked change, however, in the Rev. Burke Culpepper's methods in the last two or three nights; less comedy is being introduced in his sermons and more zeal and fervor; he is going after his congregation now with "hammer and tongs," with earnestness and persuasiveness.
E.B. Haupt of Murphysboro, Illinois, who formerly lived in Cape Girardeau, is putting in an electrical appliance shop at 38 N. Main St.; he will handle all kinds of electrical goods.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.