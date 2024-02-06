Out of the past: Nov. 14

1995

WYATT, Mo. -- The Royal Casino Group of California has entered into a 25-year docking and franchise agreement with Wyatt officials to establish a riverboat casino and entertainment center on the Mississippi River near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers; the site, which has been annexed by Wyatt, is near the Bird's Point area and is visible from Interstate 57, a main north-south artery from Chicago to New Orleans and U.S. 60-62.

The building which formerly housed Central Hardware in Cape Girardeau has been put on the auction block; it is the largest of six former Central Hardware Co. buildings being put up for auction in the Midwest; the 85,320-square-foot building located on a 7.14-acre site at 371 S. Broadview St. is the only one of the stores to be offered by a sealed bid auction.

1970

The Cape Girardeau Central High Tigers put the wraps on their 8-1 football season last night, scoring 13 points in the final half for a 13-0 decision over SEMO North opponent, Perryville; the win was the 12th SEMO win over two years for the Bengals, who also won their second straight championship.

Nearly 100 of the artists whose works will be seen in the 24th annual Missourian Art Exhibition Nov. 21 and 22 didn't have paintings in the 1969 show; 50 of the new exhibitors are Cape Girardeans.