Out of the past: Nov. 14

1992

Six "pride teams," made up of nearly 40 people, collect trash in the morning in an area bordered by Sprigg, Olive and Roberts streets and the Mississippi River; the event is the second city clean-up project sponsored by the Cape Girardeau City Council.

William Douthit, an attorney for the NAACP in St. Louis, and Ina Boon, regional director of the NAACP in St. Louis, are speakers at a "Family Summit" at Southeast Missouri State University; the summit, sponsored by the university and Cape Girardeau chapter of the NAACP, is attended by about 75 people.

1967

GALE, Ill. -- Assailants in a speeding car fire several shots at a Southern Illinois motel operator and a Cape Girardeau man in a truck near here early in the morning; Illinois authorities won't release details, but other sources say Howard Baker, operator of Town and Country Inn near McClure, Illinois, and Charles Dunn, 25, of Flint Hill Road, escaped serious injury when about four shotgun blasts and possibly pistol or rifle fire riveted their pickup's windows.

Pfc. James O. Thomas, 20, the son of former Cape Girardeau residents Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Thomas, now of Fieldon, Illinois, was killed in action last Wednesday in Vietnam; he was the nephew of Mrs. Arlie Huckstep of Cape Girardeau and Mrs. John Diebold of Oran, Missouri.