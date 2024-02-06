Out of the past: Nov. 12

1997

Cape Girardeau School District finances are stressed to the point that significant changes in spending will be required; school superintendent Dr. Dan Tallent and business manager Dr. Steve Del Vecchio informed the board yesterday of extremely low fund balances during a special meeting to finalize work on the current budget; they said the district is solvent and operational, but available funds are significantly low and spending will need to be corrected as soon as possible.

The Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommends approval of a special use permit and rezoning request to allow operation of a controversial halfway house program; opponents of the project vow to carry their objections to the City Council; several people speak out against the project, which would serve clients of the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole at the Gibson Recovery Center, a drug and alcohol treatment center at 1112 Linden St.; opponents say they're concerned the parolees will pose a security threat to the neighborhood.

1972

The president of the three million-member Lutheran Church--Missouri Synod, Dr. J.A.O. Preus, speaks at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in the morning; the service is in connection with the observance of the fifth anniversary of the church here and the 125th anniversary of the synod.

Workers have completed razing the old Cape Girardeau Memorial Co. building at 2103 Broadway; Cape Girardeau Federal Savings and Loan Association, which recently purchased the property, reports no definite plans have been made for the site, but it is available for future project development; the monument firm is at a new location on North Kingshighway.