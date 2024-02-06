Out of the past: Nov. 12

Doris Ford, a teacher at Clippard Elementary School, completed her reign as president of the Missouri State Teachers Association earlier this month, having helped increase the group's membership 6.5%; other accomplishments she lists during her tenure are helping lead an aggressive campaign against Amendment 7 and forging a better retirement package for teachers.
With Southeast Missouri State University football enjoying its best season since moving to the NCAA Division I-AA level, head coach John Mumford has been given a new three-year contract.
After more than 15 years as assistants to Santa Claus, Cape Girardeau firefighters announce they won't repair and distribute toys to the needy this Christmas; dispatcher Charles C. Benton says the decision was reached through a vote of firemen in view of the fact the Salvation Army and other civic and veterans groups pass out toys and baskets of food to the needy; a second factor in the decision is many toys are made of plastic and can't be repaired.
With $6,000 in hand as profit from the Heritage Ball, the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau has called for bids for roofing, wiring and plumbing in the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St., which it is restoring.
Eddie Knapp of the American Red Cross staff in St. Louis is here to spend the week training swimming instructors in the V-12 program at State College; the following week, Knapp will give similar instruction to V-12 personnel at State College at Maryville, Missouri.
A sister and brother team in the service of the county is Pvt. Virginia Spalding, 21, of the Marine Corps and Pvt. Richard Spalding, 18, of an Army anti-aircraft unit; they are children of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Spalding of Cape Girardeau; Virginia is stationed at San Diego, with an aviation detachment; Richard is at the training station at Fort Bliss, Texas.
A pathetic sight is witnessed these days at the new shoe factory in Jackson, which is an old church building; in the belfry of the church, hundreds of pigeons had their roosts and nesting places, but they are being made homeless by the wrecking of the belfry, thus becoming victims of industrial progress; the birds flew hither and thither for several days, trying to establish a home elsewhere, but were shot and shooed away, their numbers decimated until they are only about a score of them left.
Charles F. Haupt of Terre Haute, Indiana, is visiting in Cape Girardeau County; he is visiting his brother, Sherman Haupt, in Jackson today, and tomorrow will visit his mother and another brother, Dr. M.L. Haupt.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
