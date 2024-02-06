Out of the past: Nov. 12

1994

Doris Ford, a teacher at Clippard Elementary School, completed her reign as president of the Missouri State Teachers Association earlier this month, having helped increase the group's membership 6.5%; other accomplishments she lists during her tenure are helping lead an aggressive campaign against Amendment 7 and forging a better retirement package for teachers.

With Southeast Missouri State University football enjoying its best season since moving to the NCAA Division I-AA level, head coach John Mumford has been given a new three-year contract.

1969

After more than 15 years as assistants to Santa Claus, Cape Girardeau firefighters announce they won't repair and distribute toys to the needy this Christmas; dispatcher Charles C. Benton says the decision was reached through a vote of firemen in view of the fact the Salvation Army and other civic and veterans groups pass out toys and baskets of food to the needy; a second factor in the decision is many toys are made of plastic and can't be repaired.

With $6,000 in hand as profit from the Heritage Ball, the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau has called for bids for roofing, wiring and plumbing in the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St., which it is restoring.