Out of the past: Nov. 11

1996

Today is Veterans Day, but many area veterans say the holiday has become lost to most Americans; most people give little thought to the nation's former sailors and soldiers, they say; while no community program is held in Cape Girardeau, Central High School's Renaissance Group presents "A Tribute to Veterans" in the high school auditorium; residents of the Veterans Home here attend; at Jackson, following a parade at 5 p.m., retired Lt. Col. Charles Woodford delivers a speech at the American Legion Hall.

Drury Inn Suites celebrated the grand opening of its new motel at 225 Drury Lane in Jackson last week; the new hotel has 79 rooms with one-half of those rooms as two-room suites; the motel is next to the Bavarian Halle at the Fruitland exit on Interstate 55.

1971

Marking the end of World War I, Armistice Day is observed by around 200 persons at a gathering at the Arena Building; keynote speaker, Rush H. Limbaugh, says the war failed to achieve the peace it was supposed to, but that goal was and is the most honorable of man.

Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson, with an offer of $914,000, was the apparent low bidder Thursday from among six construction companies for the general contract for construction of a maternity addition to Southeast Hospital; in announcing the bid, the hospital also reports six Cape Girardeau financial institutions have agreed to share the loan necessary to build the addition.