Out of the past: Nov. 11

Today is Veterans Day, but many area veterans say the holiday has become lost to most Americans; most people give little thought to the nation's former sailors and soldiers, they say; while no community program is held in Cape Girardeau, Central High School's Renaissance Group presents "A Tribute to Veterans" in the high school auditorium; residents of the Veterans Home here attend; at Jackson, following a parade at 5 p.m., retired Lt. Col. Charles Woodford delivers a speech at the American Legion Hall.
Drury Inn Suites celebrated the grand opening of its new motel at 225 Drury Lane in Jackson last week; the new hotel has 79 rooms with one-half of those rooms as two-room suites; the motel is next to the Bavarian Halle at the Fruitland exit on Interstate 55.
Marking the end of World War I, Armistice Day is observed by around 200 persons at a gathering at the Arena Building; keynote speaker, Rush H. Limbaugh, says the war failed to achieve the peace it was supposed to, but that goal was and is the most honorable of man.
Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson, with an offer of $914,000, was the apparent low bidder Thursday from among six construction companies for the general contract for construction of a maternity addition to Southeast Hospital; in announcing the bid, the hospital also reports six Cape Girardeau financial institutions have agreed to share the loan necessary to build the addition.
Armistice Day. Aside from the closing of stores and offices, there is no community observance of Armistice Day in Cape Girardeau; flags fly on the streets in the business section of town, and at 11 a.m. the bell of the Presbyterian Church tolls, calling attention to the 28th anniversary of the end of World War I.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The prospect of a renewal of Mississippi River boat racing flames up as a result of the impromptu speed test between the packets Gordon C. Greene -- the former steamer Cape Girardeau -- and the Golden Eagle on the lower stretches of the river; the oil-burning Greene scored a victory over the coal-burning Eagle in an upstream run Thursday from around Greenville, Mississippi, to above Arkansas City, Arkansas; Capt. Ben J. Winters, master of the Eagle, noted his boat used 49 tons of coal between Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Memphis, adding, "I don't have enough to get to St. Louis on now."
Armistice Day. Cape Girardeau's main observance is at Teachers College in the morning; there, the service flag bearing over 500 stars, representing the men of the college who served in the U.S. Army and Navy during the World War, is taken down from its position on the wall of the auditorium and retired; Professor A.W. Vaughan makes the address at the taking down of the flag; placed in an oak box, the flag is entrusted to Sadie Kent, librarian; the main speaker at the ceremony is Professor R.S. Douglass, who speaks on "The Significance of Armistice Day."
Luther Little, protesting to the last his innocence in the murder of Cape Girardeau night patrolman Willis Martin, was taken aboard a train at the Frisco station yesterday to begin his journey to Jefferson City, where he will remain in prison for 34 years and 3 months, less time deducted for good behavior.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
