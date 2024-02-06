Out of the past: Nov. 11

1994

Veterans Day. In observance of the holiday, parades are held in Jackson and Chaffee, Missouri; former state senator John Dennis is the honorary grand marshal of the Chaffee parade, which is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3127; the Jackson parade is sponsored by VFW Post 10495 and American Legion Post 158; grand marshal is Edna Hopkins, a charter member of the Jackson American Legion Auxiliary.

Following Tuesday's vote giving the green light to slot machines on Missouri's gambling riverboats, Boyd Gaming Corp. officials say they will be moving "very quickly" on their projects at Cape Girardeau and Kansas City; both have been on hold until the slot machine question was decided.

1969

The annual Cape Girardeau Veterans Day parade steps off at 10:15 a.m. from the formation point of North Lorimier and Themis streets, proceeding west on Broadway to Houck Field House; there, a service is held, with Capt. George E.R. Kinnear II, Navy pilot, as the main speaker; he flew more than 100 missions over North Vietnam in four of the Navy's modern carrier-based jet aircraft; he also saw combat action as a carrier pilot in Korea and served as an enlisted man in World War II.

A Missourian reporter is denied permission by the Cape Girardeau Police Department to see its records on the Sept. 13 fight at the SEMO District Fair; the same records had been shown in full to the lawyer for the three men accused of assault in the incident on the basis that they were public records.