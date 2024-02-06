Out of the past: Nov. 11

Veterans Day. In observance of the holiday, parades are held in Jackson and Chaffee, Missouri; former state senator John Dennis is the honorary grand marshal of the Chaffee parade, which is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3127; the Jackson parade is sponsored by VFW Post 10495 and American Legion Post 158; grand marshal is Edna Hopkins, a charter member of the Jackson American Legion Auxiliary.
Following Tuesday's vote giving the green light to slot machines on Missouri's gambling riverboats, Boyd Gaming Corp. officials say they will be moving "very quickly" on their projects at Cape Girardeau and Kansas City; both have been on hold until the slot machine question was decided.
The annual Cape Girardeau Veterans Day parade steps off at 10:15 a.m. from the formation point of North Lorimier and Themis streets, proceeding west on Broadway to Houck Field House; there, a service is held, with Capt. George E.R. Kinnear II, Navy pilot, as the main speaker; he flew more than 100 missions over North Vietnam in four of the Navy's modern carrier-based jet aircraft; he also saw combat action as a carrier pilot in Korea and served as an enlisted man in World War II.
A Missourian reporter is denied permission by the Cape Girardeau Police Department to see its records on the Sept. 13 fight at the SEMO District Fair; the same records had been shown in full to the lawyer for the three men accused of assault in the incident on the basis that they were public records.
Cape Girardeau County officially closes out its 1944 War Chest Drive after passing its $28,000 quota; while there will be no more solicitation, some funds are expected to come in from the rural districts; the county exceeded its goal by $55.10.
A big government water-land craft, known as a "duck," is in Cape Girardeau for public inspection, in connection with recruitment of shipyard and other war workers; the big boat was shown to hundreds of school children here yesterday; much like the smaller water jeeps, the amphibious craft is as long as two automobiles.
Cape Girardeau celebrates Armistice Day with a monster parade that starts from Lorimier and Themis streets and wends its way through the chief streets of the city; from all parts of the city come loyal Girardeans to take part.
William Lightner is moving his household effects from his Themis Street home in Cape Girardeau to his farm near McClure, Illinois; Albert Blattner is moving into the house Lightner is vacating; Mrs. Charles Blattner, mother of Albert, will live with her son and his bride.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
