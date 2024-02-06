All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMay 9, 2018

Out of the past: May 9

A new painting by Bill Needle is unveiled and dedicated during the morning worship service at First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; the title of the canvass painting is "Christ Lives" and incorporates scenes from the Gospel of John. The Rev. Jonathan Rice is the new youth pastor at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; he will be assisted by his wife, Angie; the couple resides in Chaffee, Missouri...

1993

A new painting by Bill Needle is unveiled and dedicated during the morning worship service at First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; the title of the canvass painting is "Christ Lives" and incorporates scenes from the Gospel of John.

The Rev. Jonathan Rice is the new youth pastor at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; he will be assisted by his wife, Angie; the couple resides in Chaffee, Missouri.

1968

Wholesalers and retailers are busily preparing for instituting the new 3-cent city cigarette tax; the tax will become effective May 15, and is expected to bring into the city treasury between $85,000 and $90,000 per year; the revenue will be used to pay salary increases to city employees.

After inspecting three hangars at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport yesterday, the City Council agreed to have the buildings painted prior to dedication ceremonies in June for the new runway.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1943

A Mother's Day service is held in the morning at the Church of Christ, Marble City Heights suburb, with the pastor, the Rev. J.H. Shirrell, delivering the sermon; an outdoor baptismal service is conducted in the afternoon near Juden School on Cape Rock Drive.

An Army aviation cadet at Harris Field has taken over the direction of music at the Church of the Nazarene while he is stationed here; Cadet Ellwood Tame of Cleveland was quite active in the denomination at his home; he has been in the Army since June and took his pre-flight training at a southern school.

1918

Irvin Wilson, until recently an employee of a restaurant, has been appointed a member of the Cape Girardeau police force by Mayor H.H. Haas; he has been assigned the Broadway beat temporarily; Clarence Rose, who has been patrolling Broadway the past few months, has been transferred to Haarig.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The latest casualty list contains the name of Gene G. Henson of Fornfelt, killed in action.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy