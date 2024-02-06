Out of the past: May 9

A new painting by Bill Needle is unveiled and dedicated during the morning worship service at First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; the title of the canvass painting is "Christ Lives" and incorporates scenes from the Gospel of John.
The Rev. Jonathan Rice is the new youth pastor at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; he will be assisted by his wife, Angie; the couple resides in Chaffee, Missouri.
Wholesalers and retailers are busily preparing for instituting the new 3-cent city cigarette tax; the tax will become effective May 15, and is expected to bring into the city treasury between $85,000 and $90,000 per year; the revenue will be used to pay salary increases to city employees.
After inspecting three hangars at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport yesterday, the City Council agreed to have the buildings painted prior to dedication ceremonies in June for the new runway.
A Mother's Day service is held in the morning at the Church of Christ, Marble City Heights suburb, with the pastor, the Rev. J.H. Shirrell, delivering the sermon; an outdoor baptismal service is conducted in the afternoon near Juden School on Cape Rock Drive.
An Army aviation cadet at Harris Field has taken over the direction of music at the Church of the Nazarene while he is stationed here; Cadet Ellwood Tame of Cleveland was quite active in the denomination at his home; he has been in the Army since June and took his pre-flight training at a southern school.
Irvin Wilson, until recently an employee of a restaurant, has been appointed a member of the Cape Girardeau police force by Mayor H.H. Haas; he has been assigned the Broadway beat temporarily; Clarence Rose, who has been patrolling Broadway the past few months, has been transferred to Haarig.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The latest casualty list contains the name of Gene G. Henson of Fornfelt, killed in action.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
