Out of the past: May 9

1993

A new painting by Bill Needle is unveiled and dedicated during the morning worship service at First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; the title of the canvass painting is "Christ Lives" and incorporates scenes from the Gospel of John.

The Rev. Jonathan Rice is the new youth pastor at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; he will be assisted by his wife, Angie; the couple resides in Chaffee, Missouri.

1968

Wholesalers and retailers are busily preparing for instituting the new 3-cent city cigarette tax; the tax will become effective May 15, and is expected to bring into the city treasury between $85,000 and $90,000 per year; the revenue will be used to pay salary increases to city employees.

After inspecting three hangars at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport yesterday, the City Council agreed to have the buildings painted prior to dedication ceremonies in June for the new runway.