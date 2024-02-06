Out of the past: May 8

A bill that includes $4.6 million for the River Campus project is on its way to the governor; the Missouri Legislature yesterday gave final approval to a capital improvements spending bill that includes money for the Southeast Missouri State University’s arts campus; lawmakers also included $650,000 for a new Cape Girardeau vocational-technical school and $50,000 for added parking lot at the Cape Girardeau veterans home.
Discovery of a contaminant in Oran’s well water may mean the community will have to dig new wells; MTBE, an octane booster for gasoline, has found its way into the water supply, which comes from two deep wells within 100 feet of each other; the wells serve more than 500 homes and businesses in the north Scott County community.
Three members of the “40-year club” are paid special tribute at a luncheon meeting as Saint Francis Hospital honors 27 physicians, three deceased, who have served the community and the hospital 20 years or more; also recognized are staff sisters and five visiting sisters previously assigned to the hospital; the “40-year club” honorees are Dr. H.V. Ashley, Dr. R.A. Ritter and Dr. G.J. Tygett.
Southeast Missouri State University’s Centennial Committee brings more than three years of work to a close in the evening — save for a single remaining event — with a dinner and final report session by committee chairmen in Memorial Hall; with commencement on Sunday bringing the centennial year to an end, the remaining event on the calendar is scheduled for June: dedication of the Centennial Grove of trees.
James R. LaGrand, 29, Cape Girardeau carpenter and commercial pilot, is killed instantly in the afternoon when his airplane crashes and burns near Commerce as 25 persons look on; the plane stalls at approximately 700 feet following takeoff, noses over and crashes, immediately bursting into flames.
The Rev. Charles H. Morton, for 21 years pastor of the Presbyterian Church at Cape Girardeau and a minister for 47 years, passed away yesterday afternoon at his home in Kirkwood; Morton, 72, served the local church from 1919 to 1940.
Two mail pouches containing 31 money orders and a number of other pieces of mail were stolen from the baggage room of the Frisco Railroad passenger station at Chaffee late last night by burglars who broke the lock on the door and escaped without being seen; no registered mail was in the pouches, and the value of the money orders can’t be determined.
A circuit court jury in Jackson is considering the amount of damages to be awarded Ed Cuskaden, farmer residing south of Cape Girardeau, for a right-of-way for the state primary highway that is to pass through his farm; Cuskaden asked a total of $8,610 for the right-of-way, which will take approximately 10 1/2 acres; witnesses vary in their estimation of the land value, from $1,730 to as much as $10,000; commissioners who had been appointed by the court to appraise the land estimated the damage at $6,050, but this report was set aside by the court.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.