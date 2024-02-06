Out of the past: May 8

1999

A bill that includes $4.6 million for the River Campus project is on its way to the governor; the Missouri Legislature yesterday gave final approval to a capital improvements spending bill that includes money for the Southeast Missouri State University’s arts campus; lawmakers also included $650,000 for a new Cape Girardeau vocational-technical school and $50,000 for added parking lot at the Cape Girardeau veterans home.

Discovery of a contaminant in Oran’s well water may mean the community will have to dig new wells; MTBE, an octane booster for gasoline, has found its way into the water supply, which comes from two deep wells within 100 feet of each other; the wells serve more than 500 homes and businesses in the north Scott County community.

1974

Three members of the “40-year club” are paid special tribute at a luncheon meeting as Saint Francis Hospital honors 27 physicians, three deceased, who have served the community and the hospital 20 years or more; also recognized are staff sisters and five visiting sisters previously assigned to the hospital; the “40-year club” honorees are Dr. H.V. Ashley, Dr. R.A. Ritter and Dr. G.J. Tygett.

Southeast Missouri State University’s Centennial Committee brings more than three years of work to a close in the evening — save for a single remaining event — with a dinner and final report session by committee chairmen in Memorial Hall; with commencement on Sunday bringing the centennial year to an end, the remaining event on the calendar is scheduled for June: dedication of the Centennial Grove of trees.