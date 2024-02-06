Out of the past: May 6

Judy Woods feels "lucky to be alive" after high winds yesterday ripped the roof from her Scott City home just as she grabbed her 3-year-old daughter Autumn and headed for the basement; the Missouri Weather Cooperative at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport reported a wind gust up of to 79 miles an hour at 1:47 p.m., about the time Woods' roof was peeled from her home at 405 Harvard; about half dozen other homes in Scott City had damage from either wind or flying debris; damage was widespread; the winds caused isolated power outages and downed trees that temporarily blocked some roads; at least two small fires from lightning strikes were reported along with small hail.
Under a remediation plan outlined Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency will demolish a former pesticide formulation building on the Kem-Pest Laboratories Superfund site but leave behind most of its basement; the site is about three miles north of Cape Girardeau between Highway 177 and the Mississippi River.
City Manager W.G. Lawley was given authority at last night's City Council meeting to give notice to St. Louis-San Francisco and Missouri Pacific railroads of the necessity to construct a crossing across the tracks in South Cape Girardeau for the extension of Boundary Street; the crossing will permit an entrance from Boundary to the sanitary landfill.
A proclamation signed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes will designate Wednesday as Nurses' Day, with special observances for nurses throughout the state; the idea for Nurses' Day came from a veteran Cape Girardeau physician, Dr. R.A. Ritter, who wrote a letter to the governor suggesting the observance.
Meeting in the afternoon, the State College Board of Regents employs seven new faculty members: Burton Moore, assistant coach for football, basketball and track; Robert L. Moore, an instructor in geography; Glenn A. McConkey, economics and social science; Carroll Lufcy, physics; Robert J. Smith, chemistry; Amos J. Williams, industrial arts, and Edward J. Gilbert, supervisor in the grades at the Training School.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education is advised the government is relinquishing the Broadway School building, which for three years it used as an operations center for the emergency pipe line; all of the pipe line equipment within the building has been moved, but some larger equipment remains in the yard of the school property.
The assembly hour at Southeast Missouri College is turned over to the student body, with pep leader Elmer Leming in charge; after announcements are made, Leming states that the student body had been called together to take action on the matter of President W.S. Dearmont's continuance as head of the college, it being considered right that the students should express their views; a resolution is passed endorsing Dearmont's administration and professing loyalty to him on the part of the student body.
Two new stores announce they will open for business in Cape Girardeau next week; an army goods store will open on Main Street, between the Hecht store and the Sturdivant Bank; it is one of a chain of 15 stores in Missouri and Illinois selling surplus army goods at a discount; Philip Feinberg is opening a big general store in the old D.A. Glenn stand, 29 Main St.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
