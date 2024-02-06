Out of the past: May 6

1996

Judy Woods feels "lucky to be alive" after high winds yesterday ripped the roof from her Scott City home just as she grabbed her 3-year-old daughter Autumn and headed for the basement; the Missouri Weather Cooperative at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport reported a wind gust up of to 79 miles an hour at 1:47 p.m., about the time Woods' roof was peeled from her home at 405 Harvard; about half dozen other homes in Scott City had damage from either wind or flying debris; damage was widespread; the winds caused isolated power outages and downed trees that temporarily blocked some roads; at least two small fires from lightning strikes were reported along with small hail.

Under a remediation plan outlined Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency will demolish a former pesticide formulation building on the Kem-Pest Laboratories Superfund site but leave behind most of its basement; the site is about three miles north of Cape Girardeau between Highway 177 and the Mississippi River.

1971

City Manager W.G. Lawley was given authority at last night's City Council meeting to give notice to St. Louis-San Francisco and Missouri Pacific railroads of the necessity to construct a crossing across the tracks in South Cape Girardeau for the extension of Boundary Street; the crossing will permit an entrance from Boundary to the sanitary landfill.

A proclamation signed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes will designate Wednesday as Nurses' Day, with special observances for nurses throughout the state; the idea for Nurses' Day came from a veteran Cape Girardeau physician, Dr. R.A. Ritter, who wrote a letter to the governor suggesting the observance.