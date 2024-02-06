Out of the past: May 5

1993

A Missouri appeals court ruling has removed a legal roadblock that had dammed up Cape Girardeau's effort to move forward with a portion of the Cape LaCroix-Walker creeks flood-control project; the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District concluded that the city of Cape Girardeau does have authority to condemn land outside its city limits; the ruling clears the way for the city to acquire the acreage needed for construction of a dry detention reservoir.

The chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court has said he will no longer assign Cape Girardeau municipal cases to an associate circuit judge; in a letter to the city, Chief Justice Edward D. Robertson Jr., said he was ending a temporary practice of assigning Associate Circuit Judge Gill Hopkins of Marble Hill, Missouri, to hear cases in which Municipal Judge Edward Calvin was disqualified; Robertson said it's up to the city to make other arrangements.

1968

Dr. Robert E. Picirilli is the speaker at the Free Will Baptist Church during the morning worship service; this includes a special dedication service for the new basement unit of the church recently completed; Picirilli teaches Greek and Bible at the Free Will Bible Baptist College at Nashville, Tennessee.

Cape Girardeau County Democrats Saturday elected 11 delegates to the state convention and voted that they should all be pledged to Gov. Warren E. Hearnes as a favorite son candidate for president.