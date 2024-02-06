Out of the past: May 5

A Missouri appeals court ruling has removed a legal roadblock that had dammed up Cape Girardeau's effort to move forward with a portion of the Cape LaCroix-Walker creeks flood-control project; the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District concluded that the city of Cape Girardeau does have authority to condemn land outside its city limits; the ruling clears the way for the city to acquire the acreage needed for construction of a dry detention reservoir.
The chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court has said he will no longer assign Cape Girardeau municipal cases to an associate circuit judge; in a letter to the city, Chief Justice Edward D. Robertson Jr., said he was ending a temporary practice of assigning Associate Circuit Judge Gill Hopkins of Marble Hill, Missouri, to hear cases in which Municipal Judge Edward Calvin was disqualified; Robertson said it's up to the city to make other arrangements.
Dr. Robert E. Picirilli is the speaker at the Free Will Baptist Church during the morning worship service; this includes a special dedication service for the new basement unit of the church recently completed; Picirilli teaches Greek and Bible at the Free Will Bible Baptist College at Nashville, Tennessee.
Cape Girardeau County Democrats Saturday elected 11 delegates to the state convention and voted that they should all be pledged to Gov. Warren E. Hearnes as a favorite son candidate for president.
Gov. Forrest C. Donnell orders mobilization of the Missouri State Guard at Illmo, where work on the war emergency pipeline has been stalemated by a controversy between the union and pipeline workers; four companies have been ordered to be ready for duty in the area around and in Illmo, where recent violent outbreaks have occurred; the first contingent of guardsmen, equipped with guns and traveling in automobiles, arrive at Illmo shortly after noon and go on to where work on the pipeline was halted last week, about a mile from Gray's Point.
The pro forma decree of the Cape Girardeau Court of Common Pleas, making the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club a body politic, has been filed in the county recorder's office at Jackson; the officers of the new corporation are Floyd Statler, president; Earl A. Collins, vice president; Donald D. Black, secretary, and Kenneth F. Barnard, treasurer.
At a recent meeting of the Jackson Board of Education, P.L. Hoffman, for more than 10 years secretary of that board, tendered his resignation, which was accepted; Dr. D.G. Siebert was appointed to that post.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Baseball League opens the season at Fairground Park, with nearly 500 fans in attendance; Mayor H.H. Haas throws out the first ball; in the first game, the Bell Telephones give th International Shoe workers a fine licking, 10-1; in the nightcap, the Coca-Colas better the Brinkopfs, 9-5.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
