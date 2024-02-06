Out of the past: May 4

1998

CHESTER, Ill. -- Traffic has been reduced again to one lane on the Mississippi River bridge at Chester; the bridge, which is undergoing sandblasting and painting of steel and guardrails and some deck work, had been open for two-way traffic through the winter, but that was stopped recently when work resumed; workers who started the $4.7 million project in April 1997 completed about 75% of the sandblasting and intermediate coating of the bridge before closing down in November.

Standing on the steps of Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau yesterday amid the cheering faces of his supporters, Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon pledged to fight for the state and its families if elected to the U.S. Senate; Nixon -- accompanied by his wife, Georganne, and their two sons, Jeremiah and Will -- was in Cape Girardeau on the second day of a three-day senatorial campaign kickoff tour that began Saturday in Independence and ends today in St. Joseph.

1973

It will be a major task cleaning up the city's sewage treatment plant in South Cape Girardeau once floodwaters move out, says public works superintendent L.W. McDowell; he's sure there will be some damage, but is unable to say how much until the water recedes; most damage, he says, will be to the plant's electrical systems.

Following the escape attempt of one federal prisoner and the arrival of six more, Sheriff Ivan E. McLain announces he will refuse to accept any more federal prisoners in the 65-year-old Cape Girardeau County jail in Jackson; the overcrowded, outmoded jail hums with unusual activity, as the disgusted sheriff and his staff attempt to handle 29 prisoners in a facility designed to hold 18; the attempted jailbreak occurred about 7:43 a.m., when a deputy entered the cell block to feed the prisoners