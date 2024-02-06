Out of the past: May 4

The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau observes the 15th anniversary of the dedication of the church building, 100 N. Frederick St., during its weekend services; guest preacher is Dr. James Kalthoff, president of Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod since 1991.
KELSO, Mo. -- Mary Jo Ressel, a native of Kelso and a former resident of Cape Girardeau, has entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, Indiana; she is one of three women who became novices earlier this month; Ressel, 47, is the daughter of the late Arnold and Opal Menz Ressel; she has six brothers and five sisters.
Cape Girardeau County and the 10th Congressional District have lost their Republican chairman; Raymond H. Vogel, who held both posts for almost four years, announced his resignation from the positions yesterday; Vogel says his candidacy for Circuit Court judge won't allow him enough time to fulfill his other duties as GOP chairman.
SENATH, Mo. -- Somewhere in the Descartes Mountains of the Moon, there's a Missouri flag, and Senath's name is printed proudly and alone on it; the tiny flag, measuring 3 1/2 by 5 1/2 inches, was left there last week by Charles M. Duke Jr., as he and John W. Young explored the Moon's surface; the flag came to be planted there through the friendship of JoAnn Chandler Kirby, formerly of Senath, and Duke.
The Rev. C.E. Fleshman, pastor of the Church of the Nazarene, has announced the church board has voted to secure a new parsonage as soon as possible; the present parsonage will be converted into a Sunday school annex to house this growing church department.
Over 200 students and townspeople see an exhibit of the artwork of Estelle Ehrman Milovich during an open house in the State College Student Center; she and her husband, Tanasko Milovich, St. Louis batik artist, are present to greet guests; the exhibit contains 30 pictures in oil, water color paintings, drawings and prints.
Louis Houck, president of the Southeast Missouri State College Board of Regents, has donated the stone required for construction of the college's new education building; the six buildings now composing the college group are all built of Cape Girardeau stone; Houck's gift will mean the seventh structure on campus will also be constructed of native material for the main part, Indiana stone being used for the facing; the stone is being harvested from Houck's quarry just south of the city, with Gerhardt Construction Co., which has the contract to build the new structure, supervising the quarrying of the stone.
After being above the flood stage of 30 feet at Cape Girardeau for 40 days, the Mississippi River is expected to fall below this level this weekend; the weather will continue to fall rapidly, barring heavy rains, it is predicted.
-- Sharon K. Sanders