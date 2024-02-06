Out of the past: May 4

1997

The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau observes the 15th anniversary of the dedication of the church building, 100 N. Frederick St., during its weekend services; guest preacher is Dr. James Kalthoff, president of Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod since 1991.

KELSO, Mo. -- Mary Jo Ressel, a native of Kelso and a former resident of Cape Girardeau, has entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, Indiana; she is one of three women who became novices earlier this month; Ressel, 47, is the daughter of the late Arnold and Opal Menz Ressel; she has six brothers and five sisters.

1972

Cape Girardeau County and the 10th Congressional District have lost their Republican chairman; Raymond H. Vogel, who held both posts for almost four years, announced his resignation from the positions yesterday; Vogel says his candidacy for Circuit Court judge won't allow him enough time to fulfill his other duties as GOP chairman.

SENATH, Mo. -- Somewhere in the Descartes Mountains of the Moon, there's a Missouri flag, and Senath's name is printed proudly and alone on it; the tiny flag, measuring 3 1/2 by 5 1/2 inches, was left there last week by Charles M. Duke Jr., as he and John W. Young explored the Moon's surface; the flag came to be planted there through the friendship of JoAnn Chandler Kirby, formerly of Senath, and Duke.