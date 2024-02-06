Out of the past: May 4

Southeast Missouri State University will issue its first honorary doctoral degree posthumously to Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. during commencement exercises May 11 at the Show Me Center; Dr. Bill Atchley, Southeast president, will present the degree to the Limbaugh family; Limbaugh, a longtime Cape Girardeau lawyer, died April 8 at the age of 104.
Missouri House Republicans want to ban same-sex marriages in the state; some 60 GOP lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to Steve Gaw, the speaker of the House, urging him to bring such legislation to the floor for a vote; the group includes Rep. David Schwab, R-Jackson; they say the ban is needed in light of a court ruling in Hawaii that is expected to force that state to legalize same-sex marriages.
Addressing members of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club at its luncheon Monday, Gov. Warren E. Hearnes said American federalism is "seriously out of balance" and the average citizen feels he has lost his sense of being part of the American system because government is "too far beyond his reach"; Hearnes declares, "The strength of our country is in its people, and that strength will be lost if they are alienated from their own country."
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Supreme Court has barred ousted Pemiscot County Sheriff Clyde Orton from running for office until after Dec. 31, 1972, the expiration of his term; Orton's wife, Hazel, has already filed for the office, along with seven other persons, including acting Sheriff Thad Shelly.
Roses in the Ten-mile Garden should be about at their best tomorrow, if the sun helps out a little more; a full day of sunshine will work magic; predictions for a full showing this season, after two disappointing springs, have spread far and wide and, if the weather cooperates, a Sunday crowd of major proportions is expected to drive through the stretch from Cape Girardeau to Jackson.
M.R. Umfleet, a young man who had served in the Navy, opens the Windmill Doughnut Shop at 513 Broadway, the former location of the Coney Island cafe; Umfleet will be assisted by Raymond Williams.
Four Commanderies of Knights Templar from Southeast Missouri are holding a conclave in Cape Girardeau, conferring all the degrees of the Temple on a class of 21 companions; De Soto, Malden, Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Commanderies are represented, a large delegation being here from each city.
Firebugs last night tried to burn Floral Hall at Fairground Park, but were foiled in their labors when residents of that vicinity discovered the blaze immediately after it started and summoned the fire boys; they found the roof on the northeast corner of the building in flames and used the chemical apparatus to extinguish it; a hole about four feet square was burned in the roof, but that was the only damage done.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
