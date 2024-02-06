Out of the past: May 4

1996

Southeast Missouri State University will issue its first honorary doctoral degree posthumously to Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. during commencement exercises May 11 at the Show Me Center; Dr. Bill Atchley, Southeast president, will present the degree to the Limbaugh family; Limbaugh, a longtime Cape Girardeau lawyer, died April 8 at the age of 104.

Missouri House Republicans want to ban same-sex marriages in the state; some 60 GOP lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to Steve Gaw, the speaker of the House, urging him to bring such legislation to the floor for a vote; the group includes Rep. David Schwab, R-Jackson; they say the ban is needed in light of a court ruling in Hawaii that is expected to force that state to legalize same-sex marriages.

1971

Addressing members of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club at its luncheon Monday, Gov. Warren E. Hearnes said American federalism is "seriously out of balance" and the average citizen feels he has lost his sense of being part of the American system because government is "too far beyond his reach"; Hearnes declares, "The strength of our country is in its people, and that strength will be lost if they are alienated from their own country."

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Supreme Court has barred ousted Pemiscot County Sheriff Clyde Orton from running for office until after Dec. 31, 1972, the expiration of his term; Orton's wife, Hazel, has already filed for the office, along with seven other persons, including acting Sheriff Thad Shelly.