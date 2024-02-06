Out of the past: May 4

1995

City prosecutors say they plan to file charges against Regina's House of Dolls for allegedly violating a new ordinance regulating adult businesses; the plan is to prosecute Regina's in Municipal Court; the ordinance took effect April 13, and police entered the strip-tease establishment at 805 Enterprise St. a few days later to see whether Regina's was complying with city regulations; police subsequently filed a report with the city attorney's office, but details of the report haven't been disclosed.

FROHNA, Mo. -- The tiny Frohna post office celebrates its 125th anniversary by offering those attending the event a German pastry called platzcoogan; the post office was established May 5, 1870.

1970

City manager Paul F. Frederick says he has officially informed the Cape Girardeau City Council he will leave his position here June 8 to become city manager at Muskegon, Michigan; since he first announced his intention of leaving his post April 1, the council has been accepting applications for a new city manager.

A group of 16 adults from South Cape stages a sit-in and is quietly evicted from City Hall late in the afternoon; the group is advocating for, among other things, decent, low-cost housing, representation with Cape Girardeau's political system, black representation on the local housing authority and Civil Service Commission, and employment of blacks within the city administration.