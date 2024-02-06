Out of the past: May 4

City prosecutors say they plan to file charges against Regina's House of Dolls for allegedly violating a new ordinance regulating adult businesses; the plan is to prosecute Regina's in Municipal Court; the ordinance took effect April 13, and police entered the strip-tease establishment at 805 Enterprise St. a few days later to see whether Regina's was complying with city regulations; police subsequently filed a report with the city attorney's office, but details of the report haven't been disclosed.
FROHNA, Mo. -- The tiny Frohna post office celebrates its 125th anniversary by offering those attending the event a German pastry called platzcoogan; the post office was established May 5, 1870.
City manager Paul F. Frederick says he has officially informed the Cape Girardeau City Council he will leave his position here June 8 to become city manager at Muskegon, Michigan; since he first announced his intention of leaving his post April 1, the council has been accepting applications for a new city manager.
A group of 16 adults from South Cape stages a sit-in and is quietly evicted from City Hall late in the afternoon; the group is advocating for, among other things, decent, low-cost housing, representation with Cape Girardeau's political system, black representation on the local housing authority and Civil Service Commission, and employment of blacks within the city administration.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Gottlob of Illmo have been notified by the War Department that their son, Pfc. Floyd J. "Bobby" Gottlob, was killed in action April 11 on Luzon; besides his parents, he is survived by his twin sister, Mrs. Floy Mary Lowery, three other sisters and a brother, Pfc. Roy Gottlob, who is with a field artillery unit in Germany.
With little corn planted in either Cape Girardeau or Scott counties, the farm situation is becoming more critical as a result of the continued rain that has put farmers weeks behind their work, and a labor shortage certain at harvest time.
The Missourian now has two telephone numbers: 305 for the editorial department and 306 for the business office; carpenters, electricians, plumbers and other mechanics are remodeling The Missourian building; the front room, long occupied by the big press, will soon be part of the business office; a new room extending across the building immediately back of the business office will be a modern editorial department.
The Sanitary Bakery, established at Broadway and Spanish Street about three months ago by E.H. Lee of Centralia, Illinois, closed Monday because of a lack of business; the Lee family plans to move back to Centralia.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
