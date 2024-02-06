Out of the past: May 31

1993

Memorial Day. Several hundred people brave the biting, blustery chill at Memorial Day ceremonies in Cape Girardeau and Jackson to honor the nation's more than 1.1 million war dead; about 200 people, including many veterans, attend the service at Cape Girardeau County Park North; earlier in the day, about 125 people took part in a ceremony at the entrance to Jackson's Russell Heights Cemetery.

Nash Road is closed to traffic for a short time in the morning, following a chemical spill at the Biokyowa manufacturing plant blamed on a faulty valve on a tanker truck; the incident occurred as the driver of the truck was attempting to attach a hose to begin the process of unloading hydrochloric acid.

1968

The era of Ozark Airline's DC-3 aircraft for regularly-scheduled passenger service passes away in the evening, when the last such plane departs for St. Louis from the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; tomorrow morning, the DC-3 will be replaced on Cape Girardeau flights by an FH-227B.

The strike of outstate heavy equipment operators is delaying the start of work at the intersection of Highway 61 and Cape Rock Drive; L.V. Steinhoff of Steinhoff and Kirkwood Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau said work had originally been scheduled to begin about May 15, but the strike has tied up operators as well as some materials.