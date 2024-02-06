Out of the past: May 30

1993

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- David Noland Coon is ordained a Catholic priest by Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese in an evening service at St. Henry's Catholic Church here; Coon is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Coon of Charleston.

A gift of $25,000 to Saint Francis Medical Center from the estate of Clara D. Newman has been announced; Newman, who died last fall at age 95, was a retired nurse and lifelong resident of Charleston, Missouri; the hospital foundation will use a portion of the gift to fund a perpetual scholarship in her memory.

1968

Memorial Day. American flags are flown at hundreds of homes, factories, business houses and public buildings in Cape Girardeau, as well as on the graves of all veterans; a formal Memorial Day service is sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council at Memorial Park, with Albert C. Lowes as speaker.

State College will open bids next week for masonry work at Myers Hall, where previous cafeteria space will be converted into living quarters; the project will provide space for about 20 additional students.