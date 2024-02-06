Out of the past: May 30

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- David Noland Coon is ordained a Catholic priest by Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese in an evening service at St. Henry's Catholic Church here; Coon is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Coon of Charleston.
A gift of $25,000 to Saint Francis Medical Center from the estate of Clara D. Newman has been announced; Newman, who died last fall at age 95, was a retired nurse and lifelong resident of Charleston, Missouri; the hospital foundation will use a portion of the gift to fund a perpetual scholarship in her memory.
Memorial Day. American flags are flown at hundreds of homes, factories, business houses and public buildings in Cape Girardeau, as well as on the graves of all veterans; a formal Memorial Day service is sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council at Memorial Park, with Albert C. Lowes as speaker.
State College will open bids next week for masonry work at Myers Hall, where previous cafeteria space will be converted into living quarters; the project will provide space for about 20 additional students.
Memorial Day. In keeping with the holiday, many of Cape Girardeau's congregations hear sermons commemorating those who have given their lives in service of their country; a public Memorial Day service is conducted in the afternoon at the traffic bridge, under the sponsorship of the George Washington Auxiliary of the Sons of Veterans.
The diamond jubilee committee of St. John Lutheran Church at Pocahontas is making elaborate preparations for the 75th anniversary of the congregation; during the summer, art glass windows, some of them memorial windows, will be installed; on the program for this fall will be the showing of a series of silent films of persons, groups and events closely connected with the history of the church.
Postmaster Thomas J. Juden has awarded a contract to Adam Halter for the construction of a $5,000 bungalow on West Broadway, just west of the old Albert property; the bungalow will be a five-room brick structure with all the modern conveniences.
Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Burton of West William Street and Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Killough of West Themis Street have just received postal cards from their sons advising of their safe arrival in Europe; Marvin Burton advised his parents he is in France, while Joe Killough sent word he is in England.
