Out of the past: May 30

1992

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the dedication and grand opening of the Jackson Noon Optimist Club's Safety City USA in Jackson City Park. The miniature city, complete with streets and traffic signals, will be used to give bicycle and traffic-safety instruction to young children.

Area supporters of Ross Perot's effort to get on the presidential ballot in Missouri vow to start all over collecting signatures after a conflict at the state level of the Perot organization led to a decision not to file the petitions that already had been collected. Gil Degenhardt, who is the new 8th District coordinator of the campaign, says gathering new signatures won't be a big problem.

1967

A Memorial Day observance is conducted at Memorial Park in the morning, with the Joint Veterans Council supervising the event. The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band performs patriotic songs, and city Councilman A. Robert Pierce Jr. speaks below the bell tower. American flags decorate the graves of veterans buried at the park and at all other Cape Girardeau cemeteries.

An open house draws the public to view the new, 12-story dormitories at State College. Two of the new high-rise dorms will be in use this fall.