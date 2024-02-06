Out of the past: May 3

The Cape Girardeau City Council agrees to appoint a 10-member task force to examine the issue of public housing in the city and whether to appoint a housing authority; the decision comes after officials with the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People decry a shortage of available low-income housing and publicly funded rental assistance.
The torch is passed in Jackson, as 11-term Mayor Carlton Meyer turns over the reins of city government to former Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander.
Teachers and college students studying education from over the state begin arriving in Cape Girardeau for the annual spring conference of the Missouri Association for Childhood Education, to be held here tomorrow and Sunday; more than 150 teachers and students are expected to attend the conference.
The spring term of the U.S. Federal District Court will open in Cape Girardeau Monday with a docket of four criminal cases and nine civil suits; Judge Roy W. Harper will hear cases through May 17 in the courtroom at Common Pleas Courthouse, as the new federal building is still under construction.
In closing out the Second War Loan campaign, Cape Girardeau raised $1,150,448.60 in bonds actually purchased during the month of the drive; this amount exceeded by $509,448 the county's quota set by the government, a goal based on population and bank deposits.
The War Emergency Pipeline Corp., presses for action on construction of the pipeline in Scott County, where virtually no work has been done since Thursday; the American Federation of Labor's effort sto get closed shop agreements for the pipe-stringing force, the Dunn Trucking & Construction Co. of Dallas, Texas, and the laying crew, the Oil States Construction Co. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has resulted in the tie-up.
Col. L.B. Houck, the local fuel dictator, having conferred with the state fuel dictator in Jefferson City, announces he will now issue licenses to all regular coal dealers in Cape Girardeau; this will entitle them to buy coal from the mines and sell it at retail; no one without a license will able to buy directly from the mines, which some had done in the past for their own use.
The arrival last week of two fine Guernsey cows in Cape Girardeau for C.W. Weiss, a young farmer on the Perryville Road, has finally started a genuine dairy movement here; at a meeting of a dozen or more members of the Commercial Club, it is decided to send 10 local farmers to Wisconsin to make a close study of dairying conditions.
