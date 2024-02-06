Out of the past: May 3

1993

The Cape Girardeau City Council agrees to appoint a 10-member task force to examine the issue of public housing in the city and whether to appoint a housing authority; the decision comes after officials with the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People decry a shortage of available low-income housing and publicly funded rental assistance.

The torch is passed in Jackson, as 11-term Mayor Carlton Meyer turns over the reins of city government to former Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander.

1968

Teachers and college students studying education from over the state begin arriving in Cape Girardeau for the annual spring conference of the Missouri Association for Childhood Education, to be held here tomorrow and Sunday; more than 150 teachers and students are expected to attend the conference.

The spring term of the U.S. Federal District Court will open in Cape Girardeau Monday with a docket of four criminal cases and nine civil suits; Judge Roy W. Harper will hear cases through May 17 in the courtroom at Common Pleas Courthouse, as the new federal building is still under construction.