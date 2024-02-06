Out of the past: May 29

After rejecting 14 outside applications, the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board chose one of its own -- adult services coordinator Betty Martin -- as its new director; the library has been without a director since February, when Elizabeth Ader moved to Kansas City, Missouri, for personal reasons.
Thirteen and a half years after winning his first gold medal at the International Skating Competition in Detroit, Michigan, Matt Buttrey, 20, of Cape Girardeau has signed a contract for a 14-month tour with "Disney on Ice"; starting at the bottom, Buttrey's roles will include a Dalmatian in "101 Dalmatians," a fish in "The Little Mermaid" and the butt of a horse that draws a carriage in "Cinderella."
Memorial Day. In a tribute to the dead and a challenge to the living, Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., Cape Girardeau attorney and World War II veteran, addresses approximately 200 person attending the annual Memorial Day service in Memorial Park; the event is sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council here.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- While 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, opposes U.S. military involvement in Vietnam, he also strongly objects to amnesty for draft evaders who have fled to other countries to escape fighting in the war; denouncing amnesty proposals, Burlison says in a Memorial Day address here that draft evaders "chose to put their consciences above the constitutional process and that if they are granted amnesty "our democratic system of government faces an ominous and foreboding future."
ORAN, Mo. -- Preliminary work has been started here incident to construction of a large pumping station, replacing the present station, on the former War Emergency Pile Line and which will be used in the transmission of natural gas from Texas to industrial areas.
With a bid of $35,450, Linus Penzel of the Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson, has been awarded the contract over two other bidders for erection of the new Kimbel Freight Lines terminal at the southeast corner of the intersection of Highway 61 and Independence Street, announces the architect, Harold W. Long; part of the steel for the brick and steel building has already arrived, and work is expected to begin early next week on the 50-by-150-foot structure.
Frisco Railroad officials say all passenger coaches of the company will be equipped with radiophones, depending upon the success of a test this week on a train between Oklahoma City and Lawton, Oklahoma; should messages broadcast from these points be received as expected, radiophones with loud speaker attachments will be installed on the 3,000 to 4,000 coaches of the line.
William Cecil Graves, student at Lorimier School, is acclaimed Cape Girardeau's spelling "phenom," after winning the contest at Central High School among all the grade schools.
