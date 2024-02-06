Out of the past: May 29

1995

More than 480 flags, each placed in memory of a deceased veteran, lined the drive at North County Park yesterday, fluttering in a strong, almost chilly breeze; a large Memorial Day crowd gathered at the park to consider the price of freedom; the Joint Veterans' Council used the holiday ceremony to admonish those who allow the Stars and Stripes to be dishonored.

With no rain predicted by the National Weather Service for the next few days, disaster relief workers are keeping constant watch on levees in the area; the Mississippi River yesterday was at 45.5 feet and holding at Cape Girardeau; the Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois, is still at 55 feet.

1970

Sheriff Ivan E. McLain says he now favors a bill in a Senate committee allowing the Missouri Highway Patrol search and seizure powers and has asked Sen. Albert M. Spradling to voice his support of the measure.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Howard C. Tooke announces the city manager of Camden, Arkansas, W.G. "Gale" Lawley, has been chosen to become Cape Girardeau's new city manager July 1; he will succeed Paul F. Frederick, who has served as Cape Girardeau's first city manager and has taken a similar position at Muskegon, Michigan.