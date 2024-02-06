Out of the past: May 29

More than 480 flags, each placed in memory of a deceased veteran, lined the drive at North County Park yesterday, fluttering in a strong, almost chilly breeze; a large Memorial Day crowd gathered at the park to consider the price of freedom; the Joint Veterans' Council used the holiday ceremony to admonish those who allow the Stars and Stripes to be dishonored.
With no rain predicted by the National Weather Service for the next few days, disaster relief workers are keeping constant watch on levees in the area; the Mississippi River yesterday was at 45.5 feet and holding at Cape Girardeau; the Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois, is still at 55 feet.
Sheriff Ivan E. McLain says he now favors a bill in a Senate committee allowing the Missouri Highway Patrol search and seizure powers and has asked Sen. Albert M. Spradling to voice his support of the measure.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Howard C. Tooke announces the city manager of Camden, Arkansas, W.G. "Gale" Lawley, has been chosen to become Cape Girardeau's new city manager July 1; he will succeed Paul F. Frederick, who has served as Cape Girardeau's first city manager and has taken a similar position at Muskegon, Michigan.
Motorists reaching Cape Girardeau in the afternoon say extensive damage was done at Cairo, Illinois, in the morning by a strong wind and hailstorm; hundreds of windows were smashed and fronts of at least three buildings were blown in; there are no reports of personal injury.
A crowd of 820 youngsters reported to Fairground Park yesterday for the opening session of the summer playground program, sponsored by the special Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce committee; 58 children are on hand at the John S. Cobb School, where the playground for black youngsters is in operation.
The house warming party at the big International Shoe plant last night was one of the most delightful events in Cape Girardeau history; possibly the largest number of guests ever gathered here enjoyed the dance that celebrated the opening of the new factory addition; the entire building was a blaze of light, and everywhere were decorations that added charm to the scene.
The Rev. L.M. Spivey, a former pastor of Grand Avenue Methodist Church in St. Louis, has been appointed to fill out the unexpired term of the Rev. W.L. Halberstadt as pastor of Centenary Methodist Church; Spivey is expected to begin his pastorate June 20; Halberstadt has been named president of Howard-Payne College in Fayette, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.