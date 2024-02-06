Out of the past: May 28

Gordonville-Dutchtown Public Water District Number Four should have a second water well in operation by late summer; Jerry Lorberg, president of the district's board of directors, says drilling of the new well began about two weeks ago on a tract of land near Highway 25, at the north end of the water district.
Ken Dobbins, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Southeast Missouri State University, is ecstatic about Missouri's new $12.3 billion budget, which provides increased funding for the school; Southeast's appropriation is $34.7 million, about a 5.3% increase over last year.
The commandant of the Ninth Naval District, Rear Adm. Henry A. Renken, yesterday pointed up the contribution Naval reservists are making to the service and to the Vietnam effort in particular; he made his remarks during dedication ceremonies of the new Naval Reserve Training Center on Marie Louise Lane; about 150 persons, including city officials, Navy personnel and others attended the ceremony.
Heeding the appeal by veterans' groups and Mayor Ivan Irvin, a number of Cape Girardeau supermarkets, which earlier had planned to remain open on Memorial Day, on Friday announce instead they will be closed, giving their employees the opportunity to observe the holiday with most others in the city.
Trinity Lutheran Church observes its 90th anniversary with special services in the morning; the Rev. F.H. Melzer, who came to Trinity on Jan. 1, 1919, delivers a special sermon commemorating the anniversary; the first meeting for the purpose of organizing the church was held May 28, 1854, and on June 1 the church constitution was signed.
The spring-time evangelistic mission at First Baptist Church begins in the evening and will continue through June 11, with the Rev. John F. Vines of Kansas City, state evangelist for the Missouri Baptist General Association, delivering the messages.
Cape Rock Park is to be saved from destruction; the Commercial Club has taken hold of the proposition, and its success is already assured; when citizens read a newspaper advertisement last week that the property would be divided and sold for commercial users unless bought for park purposes, several immediately appealed to the club for action; the club is signing up people to purchase 100 tracts of the property strictly for park purposes.
The third annual commencement exercises of Lincoln High School will be held Monday afternoon in the courthouse auditorium; two pupils will receive their diplomas: Helen M. Bollinger, valedictorian, and Independence Lewis, salutatorian.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
