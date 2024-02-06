Out of the past: May 28

1994

Gordonville-Dutchtown Public Water District Number Four should have a second water well in operation by late summer; Jerry Lorberg, president of the district's board of directors, says drilling of the new well began about two weeks ago on a tract of land near Highway 25, at the north end of the water district.

Ken Dobbins, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Southeast Missouri State University, is ecstatic about Missouri's new $12.3 billion budget, which provides increased funding for the school; Southeast's appropriation is $34.7 million, about a 5.3% increase over last year.

1969

The commandant of the Ninth Naval District, Rear Adm. Henry A. Renken, yesterday pointed up the contribution Naval reservists are making to the service and to the Vietnam effort in particular; he made his remarks during dedication ceremonies of the new Naval Reserve Training Center on Marie Louise Lane; about 150 persons, including city officials, Navy personnel and others attended the ceremony.

Heeding the appeal by veterans' groups and Mayor Ivan Irvin, a number of Cape Girardeau supermarkets, which earlier had planned to remain open on Memorial Day, on Friday announce instead they will be closed, giving their employees the opportunity to observe the holiday with most others in the city.