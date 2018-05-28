Out of the past: May 28

In what officials describe as the chamber's most controversial decision ever, the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has voted to support the riverboat gambling issue that will appear on the June 8 ballot.
The Department of the Army is reorganizing the 21st General Hospital, resulting in the deactivation of three subordinate detachments in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Springfield, Missouri; the closing of the leased centers in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff on Sept. 17 will leave 63 reservists in each detachment without a training center; in Springfield, a new unit will be activated.
Lt. Gen. Seth McKee, formerly of Illmo and Scott City, will become assistant vice chief of staff of the Air Force in Washington, D.C., in July; McKee, commander of U.S. Forces Japan and the Fifth Air Force, is currently in Scott City visiting his mother, Mrs. W.F. McKee.
The Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry County Human Resources Corp. announces it intends to merge with a corporation northwest of here during a statewide economy move on administrative costs; the merger is the first among poverty groups in the state; the new corporation will be designated Community Action Inc.
Reaching its crest at a stage of 42.4 feet at 6 p.m. yesterday, the Mississippi River has begun to slowly fall at Cape Girardeau; by 8 a.m. today, the river is at 42.35 feet, still higher than the previous record mark of 42.19 feet set in 1844.
McCLURE, Ill. -- A mighty torrent from the Mississippi River's record flood, unleashed by a break in the Clear Creek Drainage District levee at the north edge of McClure yesterday, tore down on this community of 500, swept away more than 50 buildings during the day and is gradually reducing to town to an almost virtual shambles.
Evidently Main Street, Spanish, Independence, Themis and others that are paved with wood blocks will remain in their present deplorable condition, as property owners have petitioned the city council not to order them repaved with concrete; the businessmen of Main Street are reported to be taking the lead in the movement to prevent the rebuilding of the streets.
A number of black men in Cape Girardeau meet in the evening to complete arrangements for the organization of a "Negro Boy Scout Troop" here; the movement was started last fall; David Watson, porter at the Sherman Clothing Co. on Main Street, is leading the effort and has already enlisted 36 boys.
-- Sharon K. Sanders