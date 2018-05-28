Out of the past: May 28

1993

In what officials describe as the chamber's most controversial decision ever, the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has voted to support the riverboat gambling issue that will appear on the June 8 ballot.

The Department of the Army is reorganizing the 21st General Hospital, resulting in the deactivation of three subordinate detachments in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Springfield, Missouri; the closing of the leased centers in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff on Sept. 17 will leave 63 reservists in each detachment without a training center; in Springfield, a new unit will be activated.

1968

Lt. Gen. Seth McKee, formerly of Illmo and Scott City, will become assistant vice chief of staff of the Air Force in Washington, D.C., in July; McKee, commander of U.S. Forces Japan and the Fifth Air Force, is currently in Scott City visiting his mother, Mrs. W.F. McKee.

The Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry County Human Resources Corp. announces it intends to merge with a corporation northwest of here during a statewide economy move on administrative costs; the merger is the first among poverty groups in the state; the new corporation will be designated Community Action Inc.