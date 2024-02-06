Out of the past: May 26

1992

Final plans have been completed for Phase II construction of the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum by Ford and Sons Funeral Homes and Monument Co. The original mausoleum structure was built three years ago with expansion in mind. Construction of Phase II will start in mid-June and will include expansion of the mausoleum and chapel.

Catfish Castle has opened at 2145 Independence St., featuring a variety of menu entrees such as catfish, steak, chicken and seafood. Owners of the restaurant are Gary Bass, Rhonda Bass, Janetta Gobin and Ron Gobin.

1967

A.G. Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, is the apparent low bidder on the Route K extension after a sizable calculation error is found in tabulations announced earlier in the day and reported by news media. Earlier, R.B. Potashnick Construction Co. and D.L. Harrison Construction Co., bidding jointly, were announced as the low bidders. The four-lane, limited-access route will extend west from William Street, joining Gordonville Road near Mount Auburn Road.

The role the proposed new Saint Francis Hospital might play in tentative plans for a comprehensive mental-health center to service Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area is discussed here in an open forum. Leading the discussion are nine members of the Governor's Advisory Council on Mental Retardation and Community Mental Health Centers.