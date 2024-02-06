Out of the past: May 25

1996

The days of free medical treatment are over at the Cape Girardeau County Jail; after the jail exceeded last year's $40,000 budget for medical expenses, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan decided to implement a program in which county prisoners are charged $10 for every visit they take to the doctor's office; so far, the plan has paid off with the sheriff's department already claiming a savings of more than $15,000 over last year.

MOUND CITY, Ill. -- The Memorial Day service to be held at the Mound City National Cemetery Monday will be dedicated to the late Frederic M. Winkler, long-time mayor of Mound City, who died earlier this month, and was buried in the national cemetery; Winkler was a glider pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II; the Monday service will be sponsored by the cemetery's Preservation Commission.

1971

Company officials continue their testimony here in support of the Missouri-Pacific Railroad's request to abandon its Bismarck-Whitewater rail route; they testify at an Interstate Commerce Commission hearing at the Federal Building on the proposed abandonment of the 65 miles of line known as the Belmont Branch; the company claims this section isn't profitable.

ST. MARYS, Mo. -- The Chester, Illinois, toll bridge was paid for in 1959, but the City of Chester purchased another $1,200,000 worth of bonds for the purpose of building a roadway which would shorten the distance to the bridge for Kaskaskia Islanders, says Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff; however, the two-mile road, which would have eliminated about 10 miles of travel from the island to Chester, was never built; according to Bruckerhoff, a portion of the money was instead used to build streets in Chester.