Out of the past: May 25

The Mississippi River, which crested yesterday at 46.7 feet yesterday, has pushed about five feet of water into the Cape LaCroix Creek by Bloomfield Road, leaving less room for flash flood water to run through the flood-control channel; the threat of flash floods this weekend has Cape Girardeau city officials on alert for a potentially dangerous situation in the Town Plaza area; threatened flash floods would also force the evacuation of approximately 100 residents in Allenville.
In town to explain why Boyd Gaming Corp. announced earlier this week it will delay applying for a gambling riverboat permit for the Cape Girardeau, Maunty Collins, senior vice president and director of operations for Boyd's central region, assured downtown merchants and city official yesterday Boyd "is not about to walk away from several million dollars"; it's estimated Boyd has invested $6 to $7 million in Cape Girardeau.
Voters in the Jackson School District Saturday rejected a $705,000 bond issue to build a new elementary school in Jackson; the vote was 720-638, or about 53% in favor; the issue needed a two-thirds majority for passage.
Transfer of 20,000 shares of Cape Girardeau's First National Bank stock to Joseph R. Bixby, president and chief executive officer of the Kansas City Life Insurance Co., is completed; the transaction gives Bixby one-third of the outstanding shares of the bank's stock.
The Frisco Railroad is interested in making extensive improvements here and will cooperate if flood-control projects for the "low fringe" of the city can be worked out; the railroad may be interested in building a new, elevated station to combine and take the place of the old passenger and freight depots.
Total war bond purchases credited to the Seventh War Loan pass the half-way mark toward the county's $1,217,800 quota; purchase of E bonds is lagging in the county.
Through a most mysterious procedure, not a word has been had from renowned singer Ernestine Schumann-Heink today, and evidently her concert scheduled for this evening will have to be canceled; she had been expected to arrive here on the noon train from St. Louis.
The Boston Red Sox freely hammered the delivery of Cape Girardeau's own Elam Vangilder in Boston Monday and outscored the St. Louis Browns 5-1; Vangilder pitched until the eighth inning, when a pinch hitter was sent in to bat for him.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.