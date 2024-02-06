Out of the past: May 25

1995

The Mississippi River, which crested yesterday at 46.7 feet yesterday, has pushed about five feet of water into the Cape LaCroix Creek by Bloomfield Road, leaving less room for flash flood water to run through the flood-control channel; the threat of flash floods this weekend has Cape Girardeau city officials on alert for a potentially dangerous situation in the Town Plaza area; threatened flash floods would also force the evacuation of approximately 100 residents in Allenville.

In town to explain why Boyd Gaming Corp. announced earlier this week it will delay applying for a gambling riverboat permit for the Cape Girardeau, Maunty Collins, senior vice president and director of operations for Boyd's central region, assured downtown merchants and city official yesterday Boyd "is not about to walk away from several million dollars"; it's estimated Boyd has invested $6 to $7 million in Cape Girardeau.

1970

Voters in the Jackson School District Saturday rejected a $705,000 bond issue to build a new elementary school in Jackson; the vote was 720-638, or about 53% in favor; the issue needed a two-thirds majority for passage.

Transfer of 20,000 shares of Cape Girardeau's First National Bank stock to Joseph R. Bixby, president and chief executive officer of the Kansas City Life Insurance Co., is completed; the transaction gives Bixby one-third of the outstanding shares of the bank's stock.