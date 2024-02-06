Out of the past: May 25

1994

Virgil Chirnside is retiring as district manager with Union Electric, after serving 35 years with the company; when he leaves his job May 31, he says he'll "be looking forward to golfing fishing and traveling."

BENTON, Mo. -- Thomas Kelly High School Principal Ernie Lawson has been hired as the high school principal at Chaffee, Missouri, for the 1994-95 school year; Kelly's boys' basketball coach, Greg Duigan, is also leaving; he will be a teacher and head boys' basketball coach at Union (Missouri) High School.

1969

Norman McElreath, chairman of Trinity Lutheran Church, has announced three full-time workers have been added to the staff of Trinity Church and will begin their duties in the near future; Thomas Couser of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, has accepted the position of director of youth ministry; Barbara Brown of University City, Missouri, will be a teacher at Trinity Lutheran School; and Roger Sonnenberg of Vergas, Minnesota, will serve for one year as a vicar before returning to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis for his final year of ministerial training.

Acclaimed as one of America's outstanding Sunday school and children's evangelists, the Rev. Christian Hild of California is conducting a Sunday school and children's crusade at the Bethel Assembly of God.