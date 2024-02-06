Out of the past: May 25

Virgil Chirnside is retiring as district manager with Union Electric, after serving 35 years with the company; when he leaves his job May 31, he says he'll "be looking forward to golfing fishing and traveling."
BENTON, Mo. -- Thomas Kelly High School Principal Ernie Lawson has been hired as the high school principal at Chaffee, Missouri, for the 1994-95 school year; Kelly's boys' basketball coach, Greg Duigan, is also leaving; he will be a teacher and head boys' basketball coach at Union (Missouri) High School.
Norman McElreath, chairman of Trinity Lutheran Church, has announced three full-time workers have been added to the staff of Trinity Church and will begin their duties in the near future; Thomas Couser of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, has accepted the position of director of youth ministry; Barbara Brown of University City, Missouri, will be a teacher at Trinity Lutheran School; and Roger Sonnenberg of Vergas, Minnesota, will serve for one year as a vicar before returning to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis for his final year of ministerial training.
Acclaimed as one of America's outstanding Sunday school and children's evangelists, the Rev. Christian Hild of California is conducting a Sunday school and children's crusade at the Bethel Assembly of God.
Mrs. Silvie Price is injured when she is forced to flee a fire in her second-floor apartment at 631a Broadway, leaping from the window to the sidewalk below; two taxicab drivers, James Ainsworth and Delmar Schultz, attempt to catch her as she falls; they manage to break the fall, saving her from serious injury; her husband suffers burns to his feet; their son, Bobby Gene, 3, is rescued unharmed by Mrs. Price's sister, Wanda Morris, who also suffers minor burns.
There will likely be no public supervised recreation program in Cape Girardeau this summer; a play program in the parks and on school playgrounds was tentatively planned by school officials, but the City Council voted not to join in with the cooperative plan.
Cape Girardeau will lose two popular ministers after this week; the Rev. Marvin T. Haw, presiding elder of the Charleston District with residence in Cape Girardeau, is to be transferred June 1 to the St. Louis District; the Rev. Thomas D. Bateman, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, will leave Monday for Georgia.
Dr. P.R. Williams received a telegram last evening from their son, Capt. Paul Williams, advising them that he had landed in New York from abroad; he is a member of the 314th Sanitary Train, which is a part of the 89th Division; he has been overseas for the past year, having taken part in the greatest battles of the entire war.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
