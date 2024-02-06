Out of the past: May 24

1992

Less than eight years after performing before 340 people at Southeast Missouri State University, comedian Jay Leno will take center stage tomorrow night as the new host of "The Tonight Show;" Leno performed at Academic Hall on Nov. 13, 1984; he was paid $3,400, university records show.

Seven Southeast Missouri State University faculty members retired at the end of the spring semester: Richard Blankenship, Daniel McNair, Joan McPherson, Max Cordonnier, E. Otha Wingo, Harley Rutledge and Robert Parkinson.

1967

Tentative plans are in the making for the renovation of the interior of the Arena Building; the project would be carried out and paid for by the Arena Improvement Committee; it includes installation of a terrazzo floor for the main auditorium, the women's restroom and north foyer, and the men's restroom and south foyer.

Workers are busy putting the finishing touches on the municipal swimming pool in Capaha Park in preparation for its opening this weekend. For the first time, swimming lanes have been painted in the pool; painting of the pool proper also was done, and extensive work has been completed in the room where baskets are checked.