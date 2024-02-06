Out of the past: May 24

Less than eight years after performing before 340 people at Southeast Missouri State University, comedian Jay Leno will take center stage tomorrow night as the new host of "The Tonight Show;" Leno performed at Academic Hall on Nov. 13, 1984; he was paid $3,400, university records show.
Seven Southeast Missouri State University faculty members retired at the end of the spring semester: Richard Blankenship, Daniel McNair, Joan McPherson, Max Cordonnier, E. Otha Wingo, Harley Rutledge and Robert Parkinson.
Tentative plans are in the making for the renovation of the interior of the Arena Building; the project would be carried out and paid for by the Arena Improvement Committee; it includes installation of a terrazzo floor for the main auditorium, the women's restroom and north foyer, and the men's restroom and south foyer.
Workers are busy putting the finishing touches on the municipal swimming pool in Capaha Park in preparation for its opening this weekend. For the first time, swimming lanes have been painted in the pool; painting of the pool proper also was done, and extensive work has been completed in the room where baskets are checked.
Dr. M.E. Sadler, president of Texas Christian University at Fort Worth, is the guest speaker in the morning at regular services at the Christian Church; Sadler is here to deliver the baccalaureate sermon this evening for graduates at Teachers College.
The retired Rev. William Scarlett of St. Louis, bishop of the Episcopal diocese of Missouri, speaks at the morning worship service at Christ Episcopal Church and confirms a class of 14.
Walter D. Black is expected to leave Cape Girardeau soon for an undisclosed location in the South to bid farewell to his son, Charles, who is leaving with his regiment for France. Tomorrow afternoon, Mr. and Mrs. John F. Neal and their two young sons will go to Chicago to visit their son, Frank, who also is preparing for assignment to a ship for duty abroad. They are the first Cape Girardeau parents bidding farewell to their sons for actual war service abroad.
Twenty-five calves, most of them heifers, are shipped through Cape Girardeau by express to Scott County, where they will be placed on farms; Joe Ellis and Auburn Bles of Commerce, Missouri, get the majority of the shipment, while several of them are billed to the New Hamburg Store Co. at New Hamburg, Missouri. They were shipped from Whitewater, Wisconsin.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.