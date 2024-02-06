Out of the past: May 23

1999

Members of First Pentecostal Church in Cape Girardeau celebrate the 80th anniversary of the church with guest ministers and a potluck lunch; the church, which moved from the Red Star district to its current location on Lexington Avenue, has restored a bell that had once been part of the original building.

Westminster Presbyterian Church observes its 35th anniversary with a special worship service in the morning and a picnic on the church grounds; Dr. Robert Reynolds, executive presbyter of the Presbytery of Giddings-Lovejoy, preaches at the service; the church was formed in 1964 at its present location on Perryville Road, but meetings began two years earlier with just five families.

1974

Although the Mississippi River is still rising at a rapid rate, the National Weather Service is calling for a crest at Cape Girardeau of 1.5 feet less than was predicted earlier this week; the river, which is at 34.3 feet, up 1.8 feet from Wednesday’s reading, is expected to rise to 35.5 feet by tomorrow morning, but to begin leveling off after that, cresting at 36.5 feet Monday.

David G. Beeson has joined the Buerkle, Buerkle and Lowes law firm at Jackson; a 1969 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, he received his law degree from Memphis, Tennessee, State University last December and was admitted to the Missouri Bar in April; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald S. Beeson of Perryville and is married to the former Diana Eddleman; he served in the Army, including a year in Vietnam.