Out of the past: May 23

1997

The bridge over Cape LaCroix Creek on South Sprigg Street was opened to travelers yesterday afternoon; for the last 14 months, construction on South Sprigg, then on the bridge, kept commuters from taking a direct route on Sprigg from Southern Expressway to points south; the city spent $460,000 building the new bridge and $585,000 on elevating the section of Sprigg north of the bridge.

Cape Girardeau moviegoers will have to settle for first-run movies this summer; Kerasotes Theaters, owner of Broadway Theatre, is shutting down the single-screen movie house for the summer to cut costs; the Broadway has been showing second-run movies since 1992.

1972

LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- The search continues in the heavily wooded hills southeast of here for a man who robbed Bollinger County Bank of nearly $10,000 yesterday afternoon; arriving outside the Lutesville bank shortly after 2 p.m. in a car stolen in Cape Girardeau, the lone masked bandit held bank employees at gunpoint as a teller stuffed a canvas bag with $9,410; the robber then fled south on Highway 51.

Dr. Robert C. Briner, director of the Law Enforcement Assistance Council's regional crime laboratory at State College, will head a new section of forensic science to be joined with the Missouri Academy of Science; Briner said the new section of the Missouri Academy will serve as a means of communication among forensic scientists in Missouri.