Out of the past: May 22

The City of Cape Girardeau may have to look at other options for its taxi coupon program; Kelley Transportation Co., which provides the taxi service to the city, has told city officials it is withdrawing the bid for the $374,800 contract to provide the tax service for coupon users; the current contract expires July 1; Kelley is the only cab company in town.
Unless financial backing is secured this weekend, the 21st annual Riverfest event could be canceled when organizers meet tomorrow; Phyllis Lipscomb, president of the Cape Girardeau Riverfest Association, says the festival is in jeopardy this year due to a lack of sponsorship and few volunteers; a reserve fund won’t cover the $55,000 needed to put on even a scaled-back version of the event, Lipscomb says.
Heavy rain pelts the Cape Girardeau area, following severe storms in the Bootheel yesterday, forcing area streams out of their banks; the Mississippi River continues its rapid rise toward a flood crest of at least 6 feet above flood stage expected here this weekend; the river is slightly over Cape Girardeau’s 32-foot flood stage, but is expected to be at 34 feet tomorrow.
Helen Coerver Fox, 86, Cape Girardeau’s first public librarian, died last night at Saint Francis Hospital; the daughter of William Henry and Mary Elizabeth Justi Coerver, she became the city’s first public librarian Nov. 8, 1914, when a reading room opened at the corner of Themis and Spanish streets; she is survived by her husband, Burwell Fox, a son and two daughters.
Fifteen persons lost their lives in Cape Girardeau when a tornado ripped through the town last night, and another 112 were injured; as the day dawns and the day progresses, sightseers flock to the area by the thousands, causing gridlock on streets and hampering rescue work and the removal of the injured to hospitals; finally, police close off the storm-ravaged sections of town to emergency vehicles only; Mayor Walter H. Ford leads rescue workers into the north side, personally helping to carry out some victims.
Temporary shelters — set up last night at Cape Girardeau Central High School, St. Mary’s High School, John Cobb School and the Knights of Columbus Hall — are abandoned as permanent headquarters for the duration of the emergency are established at the Arena Building by the Red Cross; field ranges of the National Guard are set up in the kitchen, 50 cots are erected, and blankets are supplied for those left destitute by the storm; 100 National Guard officers and men have been mobilized.
Saying the college “exists solely for the purpose of turning out intelligent people,” Dr. George O. James, dean of the School of Liberal Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, delivers the commencement address at the Teachers College auditorium in the morning before a large audience; degrees are conferred by president Joseph Serena on 24 graduates.
“Take things easy”; that’s the advice of Christian Stein, veteran and Jackson resident, who yesterday celebrated his 99th birthday; “Father” Stein, as he is familiarly known to old and young alike in Jackson, was in his element last night, when, with a number of friends and relatives, he sat smoking his pipe, which he says he used since he was a young man.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.