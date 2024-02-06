Out of the past: May 22

1999

The City of Cape Girardeau may have to look at other options for its taxi coupon program; Kelley Transportation Co., which provides the taxi service to the city, has told city officials it is withdrawing the bid for the $374,800 contract to provide the tax service for coupon users; the current contract expires July 1; Kelley is the only cab company in town.

Unless financial backing is secured this weekend, the 21st annual Riverfest event could be canceled when organizers meet tomorrow; Phyllis Lipscomb, president of the Cape Girardeau Riverfest Association, says the festival is in jeopardy this year due to a lack of sponsorship and few volunteers; a reserve fund won’t cover the $55,000 needed to put on even a scaled-back version of the event, Lipscomb says.

1974

Heavy rain pelts the Cape Girardeau area, following severe storms in the Bootheel yesterday, forcing area streams out of their banks; the Mississippi River continues its rapid rise toward a flood crest of at least 6 feet above flood stage expected here this weekend; the river is slightly over Cape Girardeau’s 32-foot flood stage, but is expected to be at 34 feet tomorrow.

Helen Coerver Fox, 86, Cape Girardeau’s first public librarian, died last night at Saint Francis Hospital; the daughter of William Henry and Mary Elizabeth Justi Coerver, she became the city’s first public librarian Nov. 8, 1914, when a reading room opened at the corner of Themis and Spanish streets; she is survived by her husband, Burwell Fox, a son and two daughters.