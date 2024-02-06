Out of the past: May 22

Late-afternoon thunderstorms yesterday provided relief from the sweltering heat the Cape Girardeau School District has been battling all week; students and employees were dismissed from school at mid-day as heat indexes climbed above 100 degrees in some classrooms; school officials had hoped the break would allow the thunderstorms to cool down temperatures in the district's classrooms, most of which aren't air conditioned.
The Cape Girardeau School District could net an extra $30,000 in projected savings next year because of higher-than-expected participation in an early retirement incentive plan; the plan recently was offered to district employees; a total of 24 teachers, administrators, nurses and classified staff members have accepted the early retirement incentive; the plan is part of an effort to cut about $1 million from the school district's budget during the next school year to correct past overspending.
Condemnation notices were mailed by the city yesterday to owners of three houses in the flooded South Cape Girardeau area upon requests of the resident owners themselves; Truman Weaver, 2009 S. Third, Winnie L. Riehn, 320 Vine, and Sam King, 2208 S. Sprigg, asked for condemnation of the substandard structures in view of seeking federal financial assistance for possible purchase of dwellings elsewhere in Cape Girardeau.
University High School commencement will be held Friday evening in the Language Arts Building of Rose Theater on the Southeast Missouri State University campus; the two top students among 32 graduating seniors will be Cheryl Pender and Christine Magaletta.
Cape Girardeau's speed law is revised by the Cape Girardeau City Council at a special session; the speed ordinance raises the limit from 20 mph to 25 mph except at intersections and on curves, where it will be 15 mph instead of the previous 10; the council also approves meat inspection regulations; the ordinance provides for a chief meat inspector, who will be a veterinarian and work on a fee basis, as well as two assistant inspectors; the chief inspector will be called on to inspect only those carcasses on which there is doubt as to healthful condition.
A new cooling plant, installed at the Broadway Theatre during the winter months, is put into operation for the first time; designed by Fox Company engineers for Cape Girardeau weather, the new plant removes the moisture from the air and, after purifying and filtering it, cools it slightly and circulates it in the building by means of large fans.
Professor A.C. Magill, head of the chemistry department at the Cape Girardeau Teachers Association, was elected president of the College Alumni Association at a banquet last night at Centenary Methodist Church; a resolution favoring the appointment of a committee to secure the enlistment of every graduate of the college in the association to aid in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the founding the college was adopted.
The Rev. D.L. Dennis, agent for the Children's Home Finding Society, headquartered in St. Louis, is taking his annual funds collection in Cape Girardeau; during the past 12 months, Dennis has taken 22 deserted children from Cape Girardeau County and has placed 14 in Cape County homes.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
