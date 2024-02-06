Out of the past: May 22

1998

Late-afternoon thunderstorms yesterday provided relief from the sweltering heat the Cape Girardeau School District has been battling all week; students and employees were dismissed from school at mid-day as heat indexes climbed above 100 degrees in some classrooms; school officials had hoped the break would allow the thunderstorms to cool down temperatures in the district's classrooms, most of which aren't air conditioned.

The Cape Girardeau School District could net an extra $30,000 in projected savings next year because of higher-than-expected participation in an early retirement incentive plan; the plan recently was offered to district employees; a total of 24 teachers, administrators, nurses and classified staff members have accepted the early retirement incentive; the plan is part of an effort to cut about $1 million from the school district's budget during the next school year to correct past overspending.

1973

Condemnation notices were mailed by the city yesterday to owners of three houses in the flooded South Cape Girardeau area upon requests of the resident owners themselves; Truman Weaver, 2009 S. Third, Winnie L. Riehn, 320 Vine, and Sam King, 2208 S. Sprigg, asked for condemnation of the substandard structures in view of seeking federal financial assistance for possible purchase of dwellings elsewhere in Cape Girardeau.

University High School commencement will be held Friday evening in the Language Arts Building of Rose Theater on the Southeast Missouri State University campus; the two top students among 32 graduating seniors will be Cheryl Pender and Christine Magaletta.