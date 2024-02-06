Out of the past: May 22

1995

COMMERCE, Mo. -- A levee south of Commerce breaks in the morning, sending the rampaging Mississippi River across thousands of acres of cropland, while holding rising floodwater in temporary abeyance in this flood-weary Scott County community.

Cape Girardeau is getting ready for its 18th annual Riverfest celebration, scheduled for June 9 and 10; a variety of musical entertainment will include the rock band Rare Earth, along with country luminaries Lynn White and Daron Norwood; organizers are watching the flooded Mississippi River, hoping the stream drops below flood level soon.

1970

With low bids running beneath the estimate, contracts have been awarded for the final phase of a renovation program at May Greene School and for air conditioning the administration and group activities areas at Cape Girardeau Junior High School; Kiefner Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, was awarded the contract for general work and Acme Electric Co. of Cape Girardeau for the May Greene project; Tate Distributing of this city was awarded the contract for air conditioning at the junior high.

The Rev. Oscar J. Lukefahr of Beaumont, Texas, will be the guest speaker at commencement exercises of St. Vincent's College here Saturday; members of the graduating class are George K. Billings Jr., William G. Cornwell, Robert J. Firman Jr., William G. Molitor, Ralph J. Mollica, Mark T. Piazza, James H. Porter, Robert W. Rhinehart, James J. Shanahan III, Mark W. Westhoff and Michael J. Zboyovski.