Out of the past: May 22

1994

BENTON, Mo. -- Vote counting in Scott County isn't an exact science, even when the totaling is being done by a $33,000 optic scanning machine; ballots cast in the April 5 election on riverboat gambling were run through the machine twice Friday as part of a statewide recount; the tally came out different each time, and both recounts varied from the election-night totals.

The American Wind Symphony Orchestra is returning to Cape Girardeau in July for its seventh appearance on the Mississippi riverfront here; the Pittsburgh-based orchestra last performed here in 1988; it plays aboard a one-of-a-kind, self-propelled, $4 million floating performing arts center named the Motor Vessel Point Counterpoint II.

1969

A proposed plan for a municipally operated garbage and refuse collection to be financed through a $375,000 bond issue and increases in the gross receipts tax on residential utilities and the telephone franchise tax was formally adopted by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night; the bond issue would require voter approval.

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved a request to sublease the Minnesota Riverboat Corp.'s boat anchored on the river here to an individual for operation as a restaurant; in other business, the request by The Southeast Missourian for a one-day lease of an area in Arena Park for the purpose of bringing a circus to the city was granted.