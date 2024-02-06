Out of the past: May 21

1995

The Rev. Cecil Barham, pastor of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau, delivers the baccalaureate sermon to Cape Girardeau Central High School seniors in the evening at the Holiday Inn, in an event sponsored by the local ministerial alliance; delivering the address takes on added importance for Barham, whose son, Aaron, is one of the seniors.

Cape Girardeau officials close Water Street between Themis and Middle streets in an effort to limit traffic over seeping cracks in the road; Kevin McMeel, assistant public works director, says water seepage and boils along the floodwall is normal as the river rises.

1970

Rules of conduct for those attending Cape Girardeau City Council meetings were formally adopted as the municipal body opened its Wednesday night session; a short time later, the first of several persons were removed from the council chambers for violating the rules; state charges of disturbing a lawful assembly have been filed against two of them.

The end of one era and the beginning of a new one takes place tomorrow with the opening of Jim Bishop Chevrolet Inc., replacing Rueseler Motor Co., for 45 years the Chevrolet sales and service outlet in Cape Girardeau; the new firm, to be owned and operated by James L. Bishop of Memphis, Tennessee, has leased the building and grounds of the Rueseler firm from Vinson Rueseler.