Out of the past: May 21

The Rev. Cecil Barham, pastor of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau, delivers the baccalaureate sermon to Cape Girardeau Central High School seniors in the evening at the Holiday Inn, in an event sponsored by the local ministerial alliance; delivering the address takes on added importance for Barham, whose son, Aaron, is one of the seniors.
Cape Girardeau officials close Water Street between Themis and Middle streets in an effort to limit traffic over seeping cracks in the road; Kevin McMeel, assistant public works director, says water seepage and boils along the floodwall is normal as the river rises.
Rules of conduct for those attending Cape Girardeau City Council meetings were formally adopted as the municipal body opened its Wednesday night session; a short time later, the first of several persons were removed from the council chambers for violating the rules; state charges of disturbing a lawful assembly have been filed against two of them.
The end of one era and the beginning of a new one takes place tomorrow with the opening of Jim Bishop Chevrolet Inc., replacing Rueseler Motor Co., for 45 years the Chevrolet sales and service outlet in Cape Girardeau; the new firm, to be owned and operated by James L. Bishop of Memphis, Tennessee, has leased the building and grounds of the Rueseler firm from Vinson Rueseler.
The families of two Cape Girardeau County soldiers learned of their deaths over the weekend; Lawrence Ford of Oak Ridge was notified Saturday night of the death of his son, Pfc. Harold Ford, in the fighting on Luzon April 24; and Pauline Tweedy of Randles was advised by the War Department that her husband, Pfc. Paul E. Tweedy, 26, was killed in action in Germany, April 9.
T-5 Cecil F. Isaac, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Isaac of Cape Girardeau, is the first local serviceman to be released from the Army under the point system; he served in the African and Italian campaigns with an ordnance unit, and upon discharge had a total of 100 points.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The adventurers with the "Ship-by-Truck" caravan have had a strenuous time since leaving Cape Girardeau for the Illinois side of the river; the day was spent in pulling each other out of the mud; because of the high stage of the river, the ferry boat at Cape Girardeau couldn't use its regular land place on the Illinois side, but had to go several miles upstream, causing several hours delay; then mud hole succeeded mud hole all along the route.
Clara Krueger of the Cape Girardeau Central High School class of 1915 has been elected president of the alumni association; Hester Fulbright was elected vice president and Elizabeth Walthers secretary.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
